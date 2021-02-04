Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Subject of a Series from TV4, Filmlance

Swedish broadcaster TV4 and its pan-Nordic streaming service C Extra are becoming a member of forces with Åsa Lantz, the creator of “Selma,” to develop an untitled “Crown”-style drama sequence in regards to the Swedish royal household and present monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The sequence is being developed by Banijay-owned manufacturing banner Filmlance, producer of the unique Nordic Noir milestone “Bron”/”Broen” (“The Bridge”), together with TV4 and C Extra. It can make clear Carl XVI Gustaf, charting his journey from inheritor to the throne to his life as Sweden’s present monarch.

Lantz is co-writing the sequence, drawing inspiration from unique materials documenting the childhood of Carl XVI Gustaf. The sequence is a ardour mission for Lantz who has been researching the fabric for a number of years.

“Different kings and queens are stated to have had an influence on world occasions. The historical past of our King is one thing totally different. Not as highlighted internationally however at the very least as dramatic and engaging. And for a lot of of us, fully unknown,” Lantz stated.

The sequence is conceived as a six-episode drama which is able to run for a number of seasons. It underscores C Extra and TV4’s rising ambition to develop into a high purveyor of premium content material and a main Nordic platform for leisure.

“We’re thrilled to be a half of a mission targeted on our king, monarchy and Sweden as a complete. It’s our aim to create an attractive and fashionable drama of the very best high quality for the broader viewers,” stated Hanne Palmquist, CEO, Filmlance.

Josefine Tengblad, head of drama at TV4 and C Extra, stated that “Everybody in Sweden has a relationship to the monarchy and its historical past regardless of your opinion on it. The chance so as to add new experiences and dimensions to the story of our king is a prestigious mission to us.”

“I’ve personally by no means been a fan of monarchy however I bear in mind studying the therapy of six or seven pages whereas I used to be on a flight. As I used to be studying these pages, I began crying, as a result of it was so robust,” stated Tengblad.

“It’s a little bit like ‘The King’s Speech’ in the best way that it portrays somebody who’s being groomed to develop into somebody he’s not, and is having folks attempting to vary him, she stated.

Tengblad added that the core of the sequence is about “human beings who’ve flaws that everybody can relate to and the challenges all of us face to remain true to ourselves.”