Sweet & Fun Romance: 4 Reasons To Watch C-Drama “My Love, Enlighten Me”

“My Love, Enlighten Me” is a romantic comedy drama starring Eleanor Lee as Nuan Nuan, a 22-year-idol trainee who’s compelled to restart her life after her woman group unexpectedly disbands earlier than their debut. Whereas struggling to seek out her publish leisure profession, she crosses path with Han Chen (Leon Leong), a profitable visible artist with an aloof character and an impeccable reminiscence. Destiny intervenes and the 2 find yourself residing in the identical dwelling. Initially, their relationship is adversarial, however Nuan Nuan and Han Chen slowly develop a keenness for one another. As their love begins to blossom, Nuan Nuan, who at all times had an aesthetic eye for clothes begins exploring a brand new profession on the planet of style.

When you’re in search of a enjoyable and lightweight summer season watch, “My Love, Enlighten Me” is ideal for you. Take a look at these explanation why it’s best to begin watching the drama under!

Warning: minor spoilers for the drama under.

A feminine lead you’ll be able to root for

Our feminine lead Nuan Nuan is certainly the star of the present. After spending most of her life as a trainee, immediately having to begin another time from the underside isn’t any large feat. As a personality, you’ll be able to relate to her in some ways, as she struggled to determine what she is nice at and keen about. Moreover being a trainee for a few years, Nuan Nuan has no work expertise. Figuring out she’s at all times had a eager eye for style, she will get a job as a gross sales affiliate at a retail retailer referred to as HOCO. Over time, her skills are acknowledged and she or he is promoted to work within the advertising and marketing division at HOCO’s head workplace. Exploring her love of garments, she transitions to work within the design division within the firm.

Nuan Nuan’s private progress and journey is an enormous spotlight of the drama, and you’ll’t assist however root for her to succeed as she overcomes many obstacles to chase her new discovered desires. Her work ethic and endless perseverance is actually commendable. You’ll cheer for her success when she turns into a celeb stylist and the CEO and creator of her personal profitable style styling app referred to as “Stunning You.”

Eleanor does a implausible job portraying Nuan Nuan who’s compelled to reinvent herself after her unique desires are shattered. She has nice comedic timing and completely brings out the quirkiness, adorableness, optimism, dedication, and heat of Nuan Nuan’s character. Eleanor is great in portraying the varied feelings of unhappiness, happiness, and frustrations that her character endures. She’s so cute and pure in her appearing that you could’t image Nuan Nuan being performed by anybody else.

Prickly however candy male lead

Avid drama followers will acknowledge Leon Leong from the smash hit 2018 remake of “Meteor Backyard” as Mei Zuo. Leon is taking part in his first main lead function as Han Che, a prickly perfectionist and profitable visible artist who suffers from hyperthymesia (a situation that leads individuals to have the ability to keep in mind an abnormally massive variety of their life experiences in vivid element). Because of his situation, he has a stoic character and has OCD tendencies. Most individuals who don’t know him nicely will discover him to be a troublesome particular person to be round.

Beneath his chilly exterior, Han Che is definitely a heat and candy man. Though he inadvertently ruins Nuan Nuan’s leisure profession, he tries his finest to make it as much as her and within the course of falls head over heels for her. He at all times places her first and cherishes her deeply. He is probably not the very best at expressing himself, however you’ll be able to inform his emotions and love for Nuan Nuan is genuinely honest.

Opposites entice OTP

You’ll be able to say Nuan Nuan and Han Che are full opposites. Nuan Nuan is cheerful, bubbly, and straightforward going whereas Han Chen is aloof, moody, and self-disciplined. They’re an unlikely couple, however in a means they couldn’t be extra good for one another as they respect one another’s nice qualities and be taught to simply accept one another’s flaws. They undergo many ups-and-downs as a pair, from slight misunderstandings, well being scares, profession bumps, parental disapprovals, and many others. Regardless of all of it, our couple overcomes all their obstacles by at all times supporting and defending one another by means of their hardest instances.

Eleanor and Leon have a pure unbelievable chemistry collectively – they merely radiate and sparkle after they’re onscreen. The best way they have a look at one another with a lot love and admiration is admittedly candy, and also you merely can’t assist however smile and gush as a viewer. Additionally, as a bonus, there’s loads of kiss scenes between our OTP that you could look ahead to seeing.

Nice supporting characters

“My Love, Enlighten Me” additionally contains a beautiful supporting forged with many nice characters. One in every of my favorites consists of Han Xue, (Xiong Yu Ting) who performs Han Che’s older sister and Nuan Nuan’s finest good friend. I like her daring, spunky, and feisty character. She’s an excellent and dependable finest good friend to Nuan Nuan, who’s at all times there for her when she wants a serving to hand or an ear to pay attention. One other favourite is Gu Li (Li Ming Jun), who’s Han Che’s finest good friend and proper hand man. He’s an extremely candy and puppy-like man whom you’ll be able to’t assist however fall in love with.

Han Xue and Gu Li are additionally our secondary couple within the drama. Gu Li at all times had a long-time crush on Han Xue and he makes it very apparent to everybody round him. Han Xue initially has a tough time accepting him, as she’s at all times seen him as a long-time childhood good friend and a youthful brother kind. Gu Li is an excellent, accountable, and candy man, and also you’ll be rooting for him as he tries to win over Han Xue. They’re an cute couple and have implausible chemistry collectively.

General, “My Love, Enlighten Me” is an surprising gem that you simply don’t wish to miss out on. It has a powerful and relatable lead you’ll be able to root for and a candy and enjoyable romance that make it a pleasure to observe!

blacksesame88 is a long-time Asian drama and leisure addict. She enjoys discussing her favourite dramas and sharing her data of Asian leisure. When she’s not watching dramas, she’s busy snapping aesthetic pictures of scrumptious meals on Instagram. Comply with her on Twitter and be a part of her for recaps of the present dramas she’s watching, additionally be happy to say Hello and have a chat!

At the moment watching: “Below the Energy,” “Mr. Fox and Miss Rose,” “The Romance of Tiger and Rose,” and “My Expensive Girl”

All-time favourite dramas: “Nirvana In Fireplace,” “Queen In Hyun’s Man,” “A Witch’s Romance,” “Love O2O,” “Skate Into Love” and “My Mr. Mermaid”

Wanting ahead to: “Symphony’s Romance,” “Go Forward,” “Glory of the Particular Forces,” and “The Oath of Love”