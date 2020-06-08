Sweet Magnolias boss speaks out on season 1 cliffhanger

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has spoken out about Sweet Magnolias‘ cliffhanger ending, including that she “didn’t do something for shock worth”.

On the finish of Sweet Magnolias season one, each the collection characters and viewers at house have been shocked when Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) discovered out that her son Kyle had been in (and survived) a automobile accident – alongside one other, thriller individual whose destiny is unknown.

“I admire everybody’s eagerness to study who’s within the automobile,” Anderson mentioned. “All I can share is that the writers put loads of thought into who’s within the automobile, and we appeared ahead to the chance to let y’all know who it’s.”