Sweet Magnolias boss speaks out on season 1 cliffhanger

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has spoken out about Sweet Magnolias‘ cliffhanger ending, including that she “didn’t do something for shock worth”.
On the finish of Sweet Magnolias season one, each the collection characters and viewers at house have been shocked when Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) discovered out that her son Kyle had been in (and survived) a automobile accident – alongside one other, thriller individual whose destiny is unknown.
“I admire everybody’s eagerness to study who’s within the automobile,” Anderson mentioned. “All I can share is that the writers put loads of thought into who’s within the automobile, and we appeared ahead to the chance to let y’all know who it’s.”
“We all know the solutions to all of the questions that we requested, together with who the passenger is,” she mentioned. “We didn’t do something for shock worth. We needed to seek out an natural [end] to the season that was climactic as a result of that’s how it’s best to finish the season.”
Chatting with Leisure Weekly, she mentioned the passenger’s id is already identified to the present’s writers, and that if there’s a season two, “the occasions of that night time propel everyone [in the cast] ahead.”
“It’s natural by way of all of our characters, the journeys that they’ve been on over the course of the season and, if we’re lucky sufficient to have a second season, questions that we’d be keen and excited to discover. How the occasions of that night time propel everyone ahead. We genuinely needed to depart folks with inquiries to ponder till we will come again collectively once more.”
You may watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix now. You may also verify out the finest Netflix collection and finest Netflix motion pictures to maintain you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to observe.
Add Comment