Sweet Magnolias Ending: 7 Major Questions We Have After Season 1

Sweet Magnolias is the brand new hit Netflix sequence that follows three lifelong buddies: Maddie (JoAnna Garcia), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott). The sequence opens with Maddie in the midst of a significant divorce, as she turns into the newest city gossip star. Sweet Magnolias Season 1 follows the ladies as they cope with romantic relationships, motherhood, their friendship, and operating their companies. Although the brand new sequence had a comparatively quiet first season when it comes to main twists, it saved all of the explosive moments for the Sweet Magnolias ending.
The ending left us wanting extra, and holding our margaritas, as we watch for information of a renewal for an additional season. The season finale left us with tons of questions, so allow us to freak out collectively and ponder what could possibly be forward for Sweet Magnolias Season 2.
Warning: I shall be discussing Sweet Magnolias Season 1 spoilers. In the event you haven’t completed the season, then proceed on however know that you simply’ll be majorly spoiled.
Who Was The Passenger In The Automobile Accident?
That is in all probability the largest query haunting Sweet Magnolias followers proper now. The season ended with Invoice (Chris Klein), Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) speeding to a automobile accident involving Kyle (Logan Allen) and a mysterious passenger. Final we noticed Kyle, Jackson (Sam Ashby) took over his good friend’s date with Jackson’s sister Nellie (Simone Lockhart) to throw a promenade afterparty. Jackson and Tyler (Carson Rowland) received right into a struggle after Jackson saved teasing Annie (Anneliese Choose) about her drunk telephone name to Tyler. Kyle jumped in to assist his brother, and Tyler advised him to remain out of it.
Kyle yelled about Tyler ignoring him, after which he took off operating. Tyler, Nellie, Annie, CeCe (Harlan Drum), and Annie’s date Simon (Michael Might) had been all operating after Kyle. This implies one in all these individuals are prone to be the passenger. I imagine Sweet Magnolias may take three routes with this storyline.
The primary (and almost definitely route) is that Tyler is the passenger. He might have run after his brother and jumped into the automobile with him earlier than Kyle crashed. Whether it is Tyler within the automobile, I don’t assume both brother will die from this accident, however I believe Tyler may get harm and have his arm broken so unhealthy that he can’t play baseball anymore. If that is the case, It’ll seemingly trigger a significant barrier between the 2 brothers. Kyle would really feel responsible, and Tyler could be bitter in the direction of him due to it.
The opposite route that I believe may occur is that Annie is the passenger. Once more, she’d seemingly be harm, however survive. Nevertheless, on this situation, the accident would harm Dana Sue and Maddie’s friendship. Perhaps making subsequent season about them making an attempt to restore it due to Kyle’s actions, and shedding belief with one another. The least seemingly possibility is that Nellie is within the automobile and dies. It looks like essentially the most dramatic risk, and would result in numerous authorized drama and darkness that I do not assume Sweet Magnolias actually needs to sort out.
Simon or CeCe being the passenger makes zero sense, so these two as decisions appear the least seemingly.
Who Are Isaac’s Mother and father?
Earlier than Dana Sue received a name in regards to the accident, Isaac (Chris Medlin) requested her if she was his mom. He assumed this after seeing her flirty friendship with Micah (Marland Burke). The viewers didn’t see her response to his query, as a substitute we noticed the aftermath of them having a heartfelt second. Now, right here’s my principle on Isaac’s mother and father. They don’t seem to be Dana Sue and Micah.
My principle is that they’re Peggy (Brittany L. Smith) and presumably Ryan (Michael Shenefelt). I suspected that Peggy could be Isaac’s mom throughout the episode the place the promenade image was introduced up, and Peggy received nervous and mentioned her household was away at the moment. Within the finale, Peggy was very cryptic with Helen. She mentioned she knew her ache, and in the event that they had been buddies, she would know what she meant.
Peggy additionally appears to hate the Sweet Magnolias, however we’ve got no clue why. She appeared completely satisfied that Helen lastly misplaced Ryan, so that’s the reason I believe Ryan being the dad is a risk. Helen and Ryan had an on-again-off-again relationship most of their lives. Perhaps at one level of their off-phase, Ryan and Peggy connected after they had been teenagers. She grew to become pregnant, and left Serenity to have the child in secret. Following this principle, I don’t imagine that Ryan knew she was pregnant and had their baby, however I believe it could be ironic if the person so set in opposition to being a father, finds out that he’s one.
What’s Subsequent For Helen And Erik ?
Sweet Magnolias made me adore Erik (Dion Johnstone) and Helen, solely to have Ryan come again and interrupt their budding romance. Ryan wasn’t almost as horrible as I hoped, however I’m glad that Helen and him are over. I imagine this can result in Erik and Helen rising nearer. Will they transfer ahead with a friendship that sluggish burns into romance? That is positively one thing we have to see extra over if Season 2 occurs.
What Occurs Subsequent With The Love Sq. Between The Teenagers?
Sweet Magnolias began Season 1 as a love triangle between Tyler, Annie, and Kyle. Kyle preferred Annie, however she preferred Tyler. Tyler simply noticed her as just a little sister determine. Now, every little thing I find out about TV and film romances tells me that Tyler will begin to like Annie in some unspecified time in the future. Kyle is out of the triangle as a result of he’s clearly being set as much as have a romance with Nellie. Kyle is out and Simon is in, and so is Cece. At the moment, it is laborious to inform the true depth of Tyler’s curiosity in CeCe — is he actually into her, or does he simply desire a girlfriend? — however he may begin to develop emotions for her too.
Annie additionally doesn’t appear extraordinarily into Simon, however that might additionally change. So we’ve got numerous potential teen drama coming in Season 2. I imagine that finally all of that is resulting in Annie and Tyler ending up collectively however presumably not till Season 2 or later.
Will Noreen Return?
Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) made the largest boss transfer of the season by lastly realizing Invoice was no good for her, and returning to her household. Now, after all, Noreen has to return in some unspecified time in the future, even when to drop off the child to provide Invoice his visitation rights. The query extra so is will she ever return to Invoice as his girlfriend/spouse. If I needed to guess, I say in all probability not. I don’t assume she needs any a part of Invoice (rightfully), and he or she by no means fairly slot in in Serenity. It is too quickly to know if Jamie Lynn Spears shall be upped from particular visitor star to sequence common, nevertheless it’s attainable Noreen will make a couple of appearances in Season 2 and never as a essential resident of Serenity.
Will Dana Sue Take Ronnie Again?
First off, I really feel personally attacked by the Sweet Magnolias casting staff for casting Tommy Dawkins (Brandon Quinn) as Ronnie. I’m at all times going to root for Brandon Quinn once I see him in stuff. I went into the season, not assembly Ronnie, however very positive that I might hate him, then Large Wolf on Campus walks in as Ronnie, and now I’ve to root for Ronnie and Dana Sue.
I additionally need to imagine that the writers are additionally on that staff. Jeremy (Chase Anderson) was thrown into the present on the final minute. So, I, Dana Sue, and different viewers don’t actually have any attachment to him as a personality, so it doesn’t seem to be the writers need us to like him the best way we’ve got grown to like Cal (Justin Bruening) and Erik. Additionally they made some extent to indicate the chemistry that also exists between Ronnie and Dana Sue, and that he would possibly truly be making an attempt to make amends to her for his previous.
If any of the Sweet Magnolias are going to get again with their no-good exes, my guess is that it is going to be Dana Sue with Ronnie. Not less than that’s what I hope (however I am not completely satisfied about rooting for them).
Will Maddie Take Invoice Again?
Invoice requested Maddie to provide him one other probability. Then they received a name about Kyle and the accident. She had simply damaged up with Cal, and Noreen was lengthy gone. Logically, and fairly, Maddie ought to chortle in his face and say “Hell no!” However every little thing I find out about TV exes, when youngsters are concerned, tells me that Maddie would possibly truly attempt to make it work with Invoice. Nevertheless, she’ll finally notice that it’s a mistake and dump him… and get again along with Cal. Not less than that’s the place I imagine the present is heading with Invoice wanting her again, however I’d like to see the laughing in his face and a hard-cold rejection.
Sweet Magnolias is simply the participating and heartfelt sequence to kick off your summer season. It’s nonetheless unknown whether or not Netflix will ship it to the land of cancellations or give it one other season, however I hope it will get a renewal order, particularly with all these cliffhangers.
