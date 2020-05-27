Sweet Magnolias Ending: 7 Major Questions We Have After Season 1

The opposite route that I believe may occur is that Annie is the passenger. Once more, she’d seemingly be harm, however survive. Nevertheless, on this situation, the accident would harm Dana Sue and Maddie’s friendship. Perhaps making subsequent season about them making an attempt to restore it due to Kyle’s actions, and shedding belief with one another. The least seemingly possibility is that Nellie is within the automobile and dies. It looks like essentially the most dramatic risk, and would result in numerous authorized drama and darkness that I do not assume Sweet Magnolias actually needs to sort out.

Simon or CeCe being the passenger makes zero sense, so these two as decisions appear the least seemingly.