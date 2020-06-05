Sweet Magnolias ending defined: Who was in the car with Kyle?

The most recent binge-worthy Netflix drama to have left viewers longing for extra episodes is Sweet Magnolias.

The collection, which relies on a preferred collection of novels by creator Sherryl Woods, follows three lifelong pals residing in the small city Serenity in South Carolina – and ended on an enormous cliffhanger.

We’ve damaged down precisely what occurred under…

Sweet Magnolias ending defined

First let’s rise up to hurry with occasions previous to the ending.: the collection begins with Maddie calling upon her pals Dana Sue and Helen for help, after her marriage falls aside when her husband is untrue.

Dana Sue and Helen then invite Maddie to be the supervisor of a brand new spa they’re creating in a refurbished previous home, however the refurbishment causes all types of issues – together with a run-in with the former proprietor’s nephew Ryan, who additionally occurs to be Helen’s ex-boyfriend.

Quickly Helen will get again collectively with Ryan – however they virtually immediately have relationship troubles, whereas Dana Sue can also be struggling after her husband cheated on her, and Maddie begins a brand new relationship with Cal – who’s her son Tyler’s basketball coach.

This additional breaks down Maddie’s household, Tyler finds it troublesome to just accept his mom’s new relationship whereas Invoice’s makes an attempt to win again the household fall on deaf ears – with youthful son Kyle operating away partly on account of his unrequited emotions for Dana Sue’s daughter Annie.

The ultimate episode sees Helen break up with Ryan and Dana Sue ask for a divorce from her not too long ago returned estranged husband – who she nonetheless has emotions for.

In the meantime Maddie and Cal’s relationship begins to interrupt down, whereas her ex-husband Invoice has damaged up with the lady who he cheated on her with and is trying to reconcile, though Maddie is just not keen to forgive him.

Then at the very finish, Kyle steals Tyler’s car after he had pushed him away at a celebration – however crashes right into a tree, leaving him unconscious and in pressing want of hospital remedy.

We then uncover that there was additionally a thriller passenger in the car – who could also be in much more hazard…

Who was in the car with Kyle?

That’s the massive thriller and it’ll most likely be defined in season two if the present is recommissioned – which seems doubtless primarily based on its viewing figures up to now.

There are a couple of contenders: it may very well be Tyler, Annie or Nellie – all of whom adopted Kyle out of the celebration and so might have joined him in the car. We’ll simply have to attend and see…

Sweet Magnolias is streaming now on Netflix – try our lists of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information