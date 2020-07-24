Sweet Magnolias is returning to Netflix for season two

Netflix viewers shall be ready to make room for a bit extra serenity of their lives now that the streaming community has renewed the small-town drama sequence, Sweet Magnolias, for season two.

Sweet Magnolias is primarily based on the novel franchise written by Sherryl Woods and, contemplating season one was solely launched on Netflix in Could, the clamour for information of a second season has been an excellent signal. Netflix has renewed it, together with various different key exhibits in current days, together with Mindy Kaling’s By no means Have I Ever, After Life, Kenya Barris #BlackAF and Lucifer.

Pour it out! ???? #SweetMagnolias is formally coming again for a Season 2!! We will not wait to welcome y’all again to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the entire gang. Ten extra episodes of margaritas, love, and some surprises. ???????? @sweetmagnolias @netflix pic.twitter.com/Z2jNucp6fw — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 23, 2020

Sweet Magnolias is set within the fictional city of Serenity, South Carolina and centres round a trio of mates – Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) – who’ve reached a time of their lives the place they need to fulfil their very own goals and needs and concentrate on opening a spa collectively. Their lives are sophisticated by a sequence of traumatic romantic and home relationships.

Season one ended on an old-school cliffhanger, when Maddie’s son Kyle (Logan Allen) flips out about his mom’s new relationship and races off in a automotive, however crashes, at which level we uncover there was a thriller passenger with him. Sweet Magnolias followers have been determined to discover out who the passenger was and what occurred to them.

Athough Netflix doesn’t launch detailed viewing figures for its exhibits, Sweet Magnolias was a mild hit with each critics and viewers. Glamour.com known as it “candy tea in tv kind” whereas the Guardian described it as like “Intercourse and the Metropolis if it had been a Hallmark film” (it really does have a Hallmark connection as its creator, Dan Paulson, additionally created Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores.).

Selection mentioned that, in accordance to Netflix High 10 tracker, it rated within the prime 10 exhibits throughout all titles for the primary three weeks it streamed and one of many prime 10 TV exhibits for the six weeks after it was launched.

Netflix hasn’t introduced precisely when Sweet Magnolias season two will premiere, however we’ll convey you the information as quickly because it does.

