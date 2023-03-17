Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

Serenity, a show about a town in the south, has been officially renewed and will be back on Netflix. In the last two seasons of the Netflix show, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, three lifelong friends, have had to deal with the problems that come with having families, relationships, and careers.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that left people wanting answers, so it should be a relief to hear that there will be a third season of the drama show. Since the first TV series, everything has gotten a little bit more complicated and a lot more dramatic. We have a lot of queries about the coming season, but Helen’s question, “Do the storms ever stop?” may have said it best.

When was Sweet Magnolia officially renewed for a third season?

In May 2022, Sweet Magnolia will return for a third season. As per official sources, season 3 will have 10 episodes, just like the two seasons before it. One of the writers made the announcement on the Twitter page for Sweet Magnolias Writers. They wrote, “We’re going back to Serenity, y’all! We are so excited to tell you that there will be a third season of Sweet Magnolia. I can’t wait to have you all back in my house.”

Sweet Magnolia Storyline

Sweet Magnolias is based on a popular book series by Sherryl Woods. It tells the story of three childhood best friends—lawyer Helen (Heather Headley), chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and full-time divorcee Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher)—who work together to open a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C., their lifelong dream.

After a fight in a restaurant, Cal Maddox, who was in love with Maddie and played by Justin Bruening, lost his job and was arrested. The third season of Sweet Magnolias will show what Cal and Maddie’s future holds for them. How will Maddie feel and act when she finds out about Cal’s secrets?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Cast

As far as we know, the network hasn’t told us anything new about the cast of the next season. Because of this, we can’t give you a complete list of the cast. From what I’ve heard, the following people could be in Season 3:

Anna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Carson Rowland as Tyler “Ty” Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Plot

When a new character, whose name we don’t know yet, comes into Maddie, Dana, Sue, and Helen’s lives, things are going to change in a big way. This makes season 3 of Sweet Magnolias very exciting. We know, though, that she is here to mess up the lives of 3 best friends.

Helen has to decide on the most important thing she has ever done. Will she marry Ryan, the boy she loved when she was young, and who is currently ready to have kids? Or will she choose Erik, who she just started getting to know better and who is willing to learn things slowly?

Meanwhile, Cal’s new behavior will be shown to Maddie, which she hasn’t seen yet. In the last episode of the second season, Cal loses his job as a teacher and coach. Then, he gets into a fight at the restaurant and is taken to jail. Will Cal’s past and anger problems make things hard for him and Maddie? Dana Sue has given her husband Ronnie another chance. Her daughter, on the other hand, has developed an attraction with the mayor’s son, who used to be a bully but has recently changed into a very sweet boy, so much so that it sometimes sounds fishy.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Release Date

With Sweet Magnolias Season 3, the three South Carolina girls will be back on screen soon. Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias is done filming and will come out in 2023. The release date for Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias has not been announced yet, but we know that filming ended in October, so we are getting closer to the release date.

Where can I watch Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

On Netflix, you can watch the first two seasons of the show Sweet Magnolia. So, we can also expect season 3 to come out on Netflix.

How well has Sweet Magnolias season 2 performed on Netflix?

According to Netflix’s top 10 data, the number of people who watched Sweet Magnolias quickly dropped after a strong start. When season 2 came out, more people watched than when the first season came out. Between February 6 and February 13, 21.64 million hours of Season 1 were watched. In the first 30 days on the platform, from January 30 to March 6, 2022, 161,300,000 hours of the series were watched around the world.