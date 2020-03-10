Sweet Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Video Features Warwick Davis And His Son As Ewoks

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may need arrived in theaters again in December, however dialog across the film’s contents have not slowed down. New details about the blockbuster is continually being revealed, with extra set to return when the film lastly arrives on DVD and Blu-ray. J.J. Abrams crafted an advanced plot, which serviced an enormous ensemble forged of characters and many years of filmmaking. This even consists of Wicket the Ewok, performed by the legendary Warwick Davis. A video went behind the scenes on this callback, which included Warwick’s son taking part in an Ewok himself.