Sweet Success: Ice Cream Canteen’s Post-Shark Tank Scoop on Growth

Ice Cream Canteen, the brainchild of entrepreneur Jordan Stern, has quickly become a hot topic in frozen treats.

With its unique ability to keep ice cream cold for hours without electricity, this innovative product has caught the eye of investors and ice cream lovers alike. While Ice Cream Canteen’s net worth isn’t public knowledge, its impressive growth and Shark Tank deal suggest a valuation in the millions.

What is the Ice Cream Canteen?

Ice Cream Canteen is a double-walled, vacuum-insulated container designed to keep a pint of ice cream frozen for up to 4 hours without refrigeration.

It’s the perfect companion for picnics, beach trips, or any outdoor adventure where you crave a cold treat. The canteen’s clever design uses technology similar to that found in high-end water bottles but explicitly tailored for ice cream.

Attribute Details Product Name Ice Cream Canteen Description Double-walled, vacuum-insulated container to keep ice cream frozen for up to 4 hours without refrigeration Features It keeps ice cream cold without electricity, is designed for outdoor use, and has similar technology to high-end water bottles

Who Is The Founder Of Ice Cream Canteen?

Jordan Stern is the mastermind behind Ice Cream Canteen. He came up with the idea in 2017 while on a road trip in Yosemite.

Stern wondered if the same technology used in coffee thermoses could be applied to keep ice cream cold. This inspiration led him to spend the next few years researching, designing, and testing prototypes.

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch Ice Cream Canteen?

Ice Cream Canteen’s Shark Tank appearance was nothing short of dramatic. Jordan Stern asked for $100,000 for a 5% stake in his company, valuing Ice Cream Canteen at $2 million.

To show off the product’s effectiveness, Stern had Mark Cuban blast the canteen with a blowtorch until it reached 425°F on the outside. Despite the heat, the ice cream inside stayed perfectly frozen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ice Cream Canteen (@theicecreamcanteen)

The Sharks were impressed but had concerns about the valuation and potential competition.

After some back-and-forth, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban teamed up to offer $100,000 for a 20% stake, plus a $100,000 line of credit. Stern accepted the deal, securing funding and the expertise of two seasoned entrepreneurs.

Attribute Details Pitch Request $100,000 for a 5% stake Valuation $2 million Demonstration The product was tested with a blowtorch to show it keeps ice cream frozen Deal Made Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban offered $100,000 for a 20% stake + a $100,000 line of credit. Outcome Deal accepted by Jordan Stern

Ice Cream Canteen Shark Tank Update

Since appearing on Shark Tank, Ice Cream Canteen has significantly boosted sales and visibility. The “Shark Tank effect” led to an immediate sell-out of their products after the episode aired. By June 2023, they were back in stock and offering free shipping on all orders.

The deal with Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban appears to have gone through. Greiner’s website features Ice Cream Canteen alongside other successful Shark Tank products.

While there’s no public confirmation of Cuban’s involvement, the lack of information doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not part of the deal.

What Happened To Ice Cream Canteen After Shark Tank?

Post-Shark Tank Ice Cream Canteen has been riding a wave of success. They’ve expanded their product line to include more color options and have introduced customization features. Customers can now get their Ice Cream Canteens laser-engraved for a personal touch.

The company has also started offering wholesale options and has partnered with several brands for custom-printed canteens. This move into B2B sales shows Ice Cream Canteen is thinking beyond the individual consumer market.

Ice Cream Canteen Growth and Operations

Investments and partnerships

The $100,000 investment and $100,000 line of credit from Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban have undoubtedly helped Ice Cream Canteen scale its operations. While specific details of other investments aren’t public, the company’s growth suggests they may have secured additional funding or partnerships.

Challenges and competitors

Like any innovative product, Ice Cream Canteen faces the challenge of knockoffs and competitors. Jordan Stern holds three trademarks and has patents pending, which should help protect the company’s intellectual property.

However, staying ahead of the competition will require continuous innovation and strong brand building.

Technological innovations

Ice Cream Canteen continues to refine its product. They’ve announced a version 2.0 canteen with improved threads for more effortless opening and closing, addressing early customer feedback.

This commitment to product improvement shows the company listens to its customers and iterates on its design.

Ice Cream Canteen Net Worth and Financial Performance

While Ice Cream Canteen’s net worth isn’t public, we can make educated guesses based on available information.

During the Shark Tank pitch, Stern revealed that the company had made $185,000 in revenue year-to-date, with projections of over $400,000 for the entire year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ice Cream Canteen (@theicecreamcanteen)

Given the boost from Shark Tank exposure and the expanded product line, it’s reasonable to estimate that Ice Cream Canteen’s annual revenue could now be in the millions. The company enjoys healthy profit margins with a retail price of $34.99 and a production cost of $7.50.

Assuming continued growth and the backing of Greiner and Cuban, Ice Cream Canteen’s valuation could easily be in the $5-10 million range, if not higher.

Attribute Details Revenue $185,000 year-to-date (pre-Shark Tank), projected over $400,000 for the year Current Revenue Estimate Potentially in the millions Retail Price $34.99 Production Cost $7.50 Estimated Valuation $5-10 million, depending on growth and continued success

Ice Cream Canteen Strategy of Marketing and Sales

Ice Cream Canteen has effectively leveraged its Shark Tank appearance, using the exposure to boost brand awareness. They’ve focused on direct-to-consumer sales through their website and Amazon, which allows them to maintain control over the customer experience and maximize profits.

The company has also tapped into the power of customization and co-branding. Offering laser engraving and custom printing for businesses has opened new revenue streams and increased brand visibility.

Ice Cream Canteen Social Media Presence

Ice Cream Canteen maintains a modest social media presence. As of late 2023, it had just over 4,400 followers on Instagram and under 800 on Facebook.

Interestingly, its social media accounts haven’t been consistently updated. The last Instagram post dates back to Christmas 2023, and the Facebook page has not been updated since before its Shark Tank appearance.

This low-key approach to social media is unusual for a consumer product company, especially one that’s seen Shark Tank’s success. However, since Stern mentioned making nearly $450,000 in sales without advertising during his pitch, it may be a strategic decision to focus resources elsewhere.

Ice Cream Canteen Interesting Facts

The idea for the Ice Cream Canteen came to Jordan Stern during a road trip in Yosemite in 2017.

The company’s Kickstarter campaign in 2019 raised over $121,000, more than six times its initial goal.

If stored in a cooler, each ice cream canteen can keep a pint of ice cream frozen for up to 4 or 8 hours.

The canteens are BPA-free and fitted with a silicone gasket to make them watertight and leakproof.

Ice Cream Canteen offers a lifetime guarantee on their products.

What’s Next For Ice Cream Canteen?

Ice Cream Canteen seems poised for continued growth. They will likely focus on expanding their retail presence in physical stores and online marketplaces. The company has also hinted at developing new products, including reusable paper pint containers that fit perfectly in their canteens.

International expansion could also be on the horizon. With the global ice cream market growing, Ice Cream Canteen has plenty of opportunity to gain market share in other countries.

Final Words

Ice Cream Canteen has come far from Jordan Stern’s initial idea on a Yosemite road trip. With innovative technology, clever marketing, and the backing of two Shark Tank investors, the company has established itself as a player in the portable food storage market.

While we don’t know Ice Cream Canteen’s exact net worth, all signs point to a company growing steadily and having a bright future ahead.

As they continue to innovate and expand, Ice Cream Canteen proves that with the right idea and execution, you can build a successful business around making people’s lives a little sweeter.

Whether you’re an ice cream enthusiast, an aspiring entrepreneur, or just someone who appreciates clever inventions, the story of Ice Cream Canteen is one to watch.

It reminds us that sometimes the most fantastic ideas come from everyday problems—like wanting to enjoy perfect ice cream anywhere, anytime.