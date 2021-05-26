Swetha Naidu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Swetha Naidu Biography

Identify Swetha Naidu
Actual Identify Swetha Naidu
Nickname Swetha
Career Actor and Dancer
Date of Beginning 01 October 1995
Age 25 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Listening Track and Dance
Beginning Position But to be up to date
Fatherland But to be up to date
Present Town But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Swetha Naidu’s Reliable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/swethaa_naidu

youtube.com/channel/UCPg-s6NHb-PxVyw6Y0I9a0Q

Snapchat: swethaanaidu

Attention-grabbing information about Swetha Naidu

  • She crossed 1 lakh + subscribers for her self titled Youtube channel for that, she earned silver play button award from Youtube corporate.
  • Swetha loves to spend her time in making TikTok movies.

Films Record

  • Ravanayanam (Telugu brief) – 2018

Checkout one of the vital newest pictures of Swetha Naidu,

