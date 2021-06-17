Swetha Venugopal Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

Swetha Venugopal Biography
|Identify
|Swetha Venugopal
|Actual Identify
|Swetha
|Nickname
|Swetha
|Career
|Actress, Dancer, and Youtuber
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Venugopal
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Track, Dance, Touring
|Start Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Swetha Venugopal Professional Social Profiles
instagram.com/swetha__venugopal/
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Swetha Venugopal Attention-grabbing Info
- Swetha featured in song movies together with Vittu Vittu
- She additionally does more than a few ads and logo endorsements
Swetha Venugopal Photographs
Right here’s the new photographs of artist Swetha Venugopal,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.