Swimming under the ice: ‘There’s nothing. You are completely alone’

Freediver Johanna Nordblad first took to chilly water as a therapy for ache after a critical harm. This month she makes an try to wreck the area file for swimming beneath ice

Evening time is falling and the chilly wintry climate gentle is bleeding out of a steel-coloured sky. Shortly the fast Scandinavian afternoon will give answer to nighttime time proper right here at the fringe of Lake Sonnanen inside the south of Finland. No longer a single gust of wind strikes the pine branches; no longer a single ripple disturbs the water’s flooring. Not something disturbs this numerous expanse of timber, ice and snow enveloped by means of absolute silence.

It’s proper right here, in a simple hunter’s resort 170km northeast of Helsinki, that freediver Johanna Nordblad and her sister and personal photographer, Elina, spend most of their free time. With metropolis rhythms left a methods at the again of, their days are occupied by means of shovelling snow, amassing firewood and spending prolonged hours after dinner chatting by means of candlelight.

