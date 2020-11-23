General News

Swings Defends BIGBANG’s T.O.P Over His Instagram Post

November 23, 2020
Rapper Swings clarified that he was not offended by BIGBANG’s T.O.P importing a photograph of him with doodles on it, after the picture belatedly turned a topic of controversy.

Final December, T.O.P had uploaded a cropped picture of Swings with doodles on his face to his Instagram tales with none additional clarification. Not too long ago, the picture resurfaced and a few individuals criticized T.O.P for what they referred to as disrespectful habits.

On November 22, Swings responded in his personal Instagram tales, first commenting that it had been a few yr since T.O.P had posted it. Swings then wrote the next:

I wasn’t actually upset about it on the time both, and personally I like T.O.P, since I discover him endearing. I’m fearful that individuals may see him in a foul mild as this turns into a sizzling matter once more. To be trustworthy, I simply felt nice when T.O.P uploaded it as a result of I’d made it to T.O.P’s Instagram, so I felt like I used to be superior. Don’t criticize T.O.P about it. I used to be a meme king, significantly again then. LET THE BOY HAVE SOME FUN.

