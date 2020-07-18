“Swish Mates” Ratings Jump To All-Time High As “Backstreet Rookie” Finds Its Footing

JTBC’s “Swish Mates” appears to be on the rise!

On July 17, the brand new JTBC thriller drama—which some have been referring to as the following “SKY Fort“—reached its highest viewership rankings but for its third episode. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of “Swish Mates” scored a mean score of 4.1 p.c nationwide, marking a major enhance from the earlier episode (which earned a mean score of two.7 p.c).

In the meantime, after setting each new all-time highs and lows with its viewership rankings over the previous couple of weeks, SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” seems to be stabilizing: the drama’s newest episode scored common nationwide rankings of 6.1 p.c and seven.7 p.c for its two components. Though the rankings mark a slight decline from the earlier episode of “Backstreet Rookie,” it appears as if the romantic comedy’s curler coaster rankings journey could also be over for now.

