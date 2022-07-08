Swiss court acquits Blatter and Platini in FIFA corruption case

The joy of Sepp Blatter after being acquitted by the Swiss justice (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann)

The Federal Criminal Court of BellinzonaSwiss, acquitted this Friday of the charges of corruption and fraud against the former president of FIFA, Joseph Blatter and French football legend and former UEFA president, Michael Platini.

The Prosecutor’s Office had accused the former person in charge of regulating this sport worldwide for 17 years and the former Juventus star of illegally arranging for FIFA to pay the Frenchman two million Swiss francs (2.06 million dollars) in 2011. From the beginning, both personalities denied the charges against them.

It is worth noting that this case meant the Swiss ended his reign in the International Federation of Football Association and also complicated the Frenchman’s dream of taking the reins of the entity as his successor.

Michel Platini at the exit of the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann)

For two weeks, the 67-year-old Frenchman and the 86-year-old Swiss had appeared for having “illegally obtained, at the expense of FIFA, a payment of 2 million Swiss francs in favor of Miguel Platini.” The Swiss declared that this charge in favor of Platini was the result of a “gentleman’s agreement” between the two when he asked the former athlete to be his technical advisor in 1998.

Platini filled that role from 1998 to 2002 at an annual salary of 300,000 Swiss francs, the most FIFA could afford given the organization’s money problems at the time, Blatter told the court. In addition, he clarified that “the rest of the salary, one million euros a year, would be paid later.” “I just had that man with me and he was worth his million”, he expressed.

When Blatter approved the payment, he was campaigning for re-election against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar. Platini, then president of UEFA, was seen as having influence among European members who could influence the vote. The payment came in the wake of a massive investigation launched by the US Department of Justice into bribery, fraud and money laundering at FIFA in 2015, which led to Blatter’s resignation.

Both officials were disqualified in 2015 from football for eight years for payment, although their disqualifications were later reduced.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested twenty months of conditional prison against both, but instead the court agreed to compensation of 20,000 francs for moral damages in favor of Blatter, who led the world soccer organization for 17 years.

With information from Reuters and AFP

KEEP READING:

Di María arrived in Italy to sign a contract with Juventus: the enigmatic sequence that the club published on social networks

Amid exit rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel to Manchester United’s pre-season

Donnarumma or Navas? Galtier made his first difficult decision at PSG