‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Series in the Works at Disney Plus

A “Swiss Family Robinson” sequence is in growth at Disney Plus.

The sequence hails from Ronald D. Moore and Jon M. Chu. It’s primarily based on the novel of the similar title by Johann David Wyss, which was first revealed in 1812. The novel has been tailored into quite a few types over the years, together with the in style 1960 Disney live-action movie.

“Swiss Family Robinson” tells the story of a household that will get shipwrecked on a abandoned island, the place they set up a brand new life for themselves.

Moore is understood for growing the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot in addition to the reveals “Outlander” and “For All Mankind.” He has labored extensively in the “Star Trek” universe as nicely, each on the tv and movie facet.

Chu is a well-established director who is maybe finest identified for helming the blockbuster movie “Loopy Wealthy Asians.” His different directing credit embrace “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Now You See Me 2.”

“Swiss Family Robinson” was one in every of many reveals introduced as a part of the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday. The corporate introduced that they’re planning to supply Disney Plus subscribers 10 “Star Wars” sequence, 10 Marvel sequence, and 15 Disney and Pixar animation sequence over the coming years.

These embrace tasks like a Lando Calrissian sequence and two “Mandalorian” spinoffs centered on Ahsoka Tano and “Rangers of the New Republic.” As well as, Hayden Christensen will reprise the position of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence. There’s additionally the beforehand introduced Cassian Andor sequence at Disney Plus, with Kennedy asserting that manufacturing had began just a few weeks in the past.