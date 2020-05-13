Switching From Cable To YouTube TV: 8 Things To Know

Not Having Further Tools Is Nice, However there Are Minor Annoyances With The App

The very last thing you must know is that there isn’t any gear or set up course of with YouTube TV. As a substitute of ready for a technician from the cable firm to come back out and set up miles of wires hooked as much as a cable field or machine (that has rental charges), all it’s a must to do is join, set up the app on a suitable video-viewing machine (Roku, Apple TV, XBox One and so on.), and begin watching. You may be up and operating very quickly in any respect. The app, nevertheless, is way from good and comes with its personal units of points and annoyances.