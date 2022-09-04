Switch’s stranglehold on games ends at this week’s Japan sales top

It is Earth Defense Force 6 for PS4 the best-selling title of recent days, with Switch dominating the hardware.

One more week, Famitsu magazine offers us the Japan weekly sales data, which helps us to get an idea of ​​how one of the most important video game markets is working. Last week, Nintendo Switch did a full on software, something that has not been repeated in this one.

Earth Defense Force 6 is the best selling gameAlthough in the previous classification we saw that the ten best-selling games were titles of the Nintendo hybrid console, in the last seven days best selling game is Earth Defense Force 6 with its version for PlayStation 4, which was released at the end of August in Japanese territory and has placed 92,704 units in total in its debut.

In fact, several recent additions dominate the Japanese sales ranking and are not versions of games for Nintendo Switch. This is the case of Soul Hackers 2, the ATLUS title that also appears in the top positions, although there are also more western proposals such as Saints Row, whose premiere ends with 10,000 units sold.

You can see the first ten positions of this ranking that registers from August 22 to 28 below.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher. 08/26/22) – 68,341 (New)

[NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco. 08/25/22) – 38.634 (Nuevo)

[PS4] Soul Hackers 2 (ATLUS. 08/25/22) – 31,604 (New)

[PS5] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher. 08/26/22) – 24,363 (New)

[PS5] Soul Hackers 2 (ATLUS. 08/25/22) – 20,257 (New)

[PS4] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco. 08/25/22) – 17.950 (Nuevo)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo. 04/28/17) – 11.644 (4.802.581)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo. 04/29/22) – 10.576 (706.637)

[PS4] Saints Row (PLAION. 08/23/22) – 10.013 (Nuevo)

[PS5] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco. 08/25/22) – 9625 (Nuevo)



In relation to hardware, here the Switch continues to be unbeatable, as in the previous classification. Nintendo’s hybrid console has sold 113,530 units in Japan during the past week, with the OLED model being the most popular by far. PlayStation 5 has sold just over 25,000 machines, while Xbox has to make do with 16,726 Series X and S units.

Best selling consoles in Japan

Switch OLED – 87.321 (2.311.142)

Switch – 17.558 (18.616.044)

PlayStation 5 – 21.628 (1.629.033)

Xbox Series X – 10.044 (154.575)

Switch Lite – 8651 (4.870.733)

Xbox Series S – 6682 (163.699)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3481 (262.312)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 130 (1.188.550)

PlayStation 4 – 15 (7.819.839)



Remember that 3DJuegos has reviews of some of the games involved in this Japanese weekly top seller, as in the case of the analysis of Soul Hackers 2 or the analysis of Saints Row, both published on different platforms at the end of the past month of August.

