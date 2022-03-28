Sword Art Online Variant Showdown announced: anime action comes to mobile with new trailer

The game serves to celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary and will have a worldwide release.

As we have seen on more than one occasion, the success of a product leads to its history reach other media. This is the case of anime such as Sword Art Online, whose fame has taken it to the field of video games with examples such as Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization or Lost Song, as well as new ecosystems such as Nintendo Switch. However, the producer of the series does not want to detach itself from our sector and, therefore, has given us a new surprise.

Looking exclusively at the possibilities of mobile Android e iOSBandai Namco has announced Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. As Gematsu anticipates, the title will stand out precisely because of the high doses of action that we already saw in the animated series and will serve to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise since its premiere in the anime world.

On this occasion, we again accompany Kirito in a new adventure to combat a rumored Cross Edge player who succeeds in erasing the memories of those he faces. But, as soon as he starts to investigate said speculation with his companions, he receives a Surprise attack that, in addition to being a challenge, will generate more than one doubt in the team.

Of course, Sword Art Online has carved a niche for itself in the video game market thanks to its fame as an action series. If you like this kind of proposals and you also follow the adventures of One Piecekeep in mind that One Piece Odyssey, the new JRPG with Luffy and the rest of his crew members.

Más sobre: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown, Bandai Namco, Ios y Android.