SXSW Film Festival Unveils 2020 Winners After Cancellation

Although this 12 months’s SXSW was canceled as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the movie competition held yearly in Austin, Texas introduced 2020 award winners.

Cooper Raiff’s comedy “Shithouse” has gained the SXSW Grand Jury Award within the narrative characteristic competitors, and Katrine Philp’s “An Elephant within the Room” took dwelling the highest prize for documentary options.

SXSW introduced the recipients of its 12 jury awards Tuesday, two days after the 27th annual competition was anticipated to finish. This 12 months’s occasion was initially scheduled for March 13 by March 22. Previous to its cancellation, the SXSW Film Festival had a number of particular awards juries already in place, and expanded to all juried competitions as soon as the vast majority of the filmmakers opted in and juries have been out there.

“Once we curated and introduced our slate for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, full of an array of fantastic movies we have been excited to share with our distinctive viewers, we had no concept of the unprecedented influence that coronavirus would have on all our lives,” stated competition director of movie Janet Pierson. “Our hearts have been damaged for all of the filmmakers who invested a lot time and expertise of their work, hoping for a transformative expertise at our occasion.”

Different competition winners embody Tomer Shusan’s “White Eye” for narrative brief and Carol Nguyen’s “No Crying on the Dinner Desk” for documentary brief. Nadja Andrasev’s “Symbiosis acquired the animated shorts award and Santiago Menghini’s “Midnight” gained the Midnight shorts class.

“We’re honored to no less than be capable to current our juried and particular awards,” Pierson stated. “We all know that it’s no substitute for the precise competition’s vitality, enthusiasm, and potential for astonishing outcomes — and that it’s only out there to a small fraction of our program — however we hope it should assist garner some well-deserved recognition for these fantastic works.”

This 12 months’s program would have had 135 characteristic movies, together with 99 world premieres and 75 movies from first time filmmakers. It additionally had scheduled 119 brief movies; 12 episodic premieres, seven particular occasions, 14 episodic pilots, 30 title design entries, and 27 digital cinema tasks.

See the whole winners listing beneath:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: Shithouse

Director: Cooper Raiff

“Imbued with the candy, heart-on-sleeve sensibilities of Earlier than Dawn, triple risk author/director/star, Cooper Raiff’s earnest portrait (and directorial debut) of a lonely school freshman and the lady he forges a magnetic reference to is refreshing and winningly honest. The Grand Jury Prize goes to Shithouse.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Directing: Topside

Administrators: Celine Held, Logan George

“These two administrators create a textured city underground world to inform a poignant story of survival and sacrifice when a mom and daughter’s house is uprooted. The kinetic filmmaking that defines their movie Topside ends in a gripping and emotional viewing expertise. The SXSW Particular Jury Recognition for Directing goes to Celine Held and

Logan George.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Appearing: Actually Love

Director: Angel Kristi Williams

Actors: Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing

“The ability and pleasure on this trendy romance comes from the chemistry and depth of its two leads. Their refined performances and plain display screen charisma give this love story its emotional stakes. The SXSW Particular Jury Recognition for Appearing goes to Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing.”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: An Elephant within the Room

Director: Katrine Philp

“Grief is without doubt one of the most difficult topics for any filmmaker. The grief of younger youngsters much more so. In An Elephant within the Room, Katrine Philp follows a bunch of children as they work with a grief counseling middle in New Jersey. And whereas the ensuing movie is definitely heartbreaking, due to the director’s artistry and sensitivity it is usually inspiring, uplifting, and

— particularly in these troubled instances — important.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling : The Donut King

Director: Alice Gu

“The various tales about Cambodian refugees arriving in America within the ‘70s are sometimes missed. With The Donut King, first-time director Alice Gu places a highlight on entrepreneur Ted Ngoy and delivers a finely-crafted and well timed immigrant narrative that could be a story concerning the American dream as a lot as it’s a story of redemption and overcoming adversity to depart a

lasting legacy.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: Discovering Yingying

Director: Jiayan & Shi

“This poignant documentary, which follows the story of Yingying Zhang, a Chinese language graduate scholar whose disappearance in America leads her household to return seek for her, combines the care and steadfastness of a true-crime procedural with a uncommon sensitivity to questions of cultural distinction, household dynamics, and the immigrant expertise.”

Quick Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: White Eye

Director: Tomer Shushan

“This well timed and profoundly layered story captivated judges with its quiet and clever method. Its mixture of virtuosic camerawork, highly effective performances and deeply human message is positive to attach with all who see it because of this we’re happy to award it the Narrative Quick Film Competitors Jury Award.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Appearing: Soiled

Director: Matthew Puccini

Actors: Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn

“The jury have been impressed by the way in which this deceptively easy brief mixed an uncompromising method to sexuality with tenderness and humor, and by the nuanced, genuine performances of the 2 lead actors. The filmmaker courageously tackled a sexual scenario that’s not often portrayed on display screen, and made it really feel intimate and actual.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Darling

Director: Saim Sadiq

“This dramatic brief wowed judges with its story, performances and execution. A surprising work concerning the sophisticated social dynamics of queer love that claims a lot by easy appears and gestures. Its most poignant moments are virtually solely speechless.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Single

Director: Ashley Eakin

“A comedic brief with wit and chunk, Single subverts viewers’ expectations with goal and an unapologetic voice. The layered performances are additionally worthy of commendation.”

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: No Crying on the Dinner Desk

Director: Carol Nguyen

“The best way that No Crying on the Dinner Desk makes use of one in every of documentary’s core parts — the sit-down interview — to excavate undiscussed ache within the director’s family is insightful, uncooked, and, in the end, extraordinary.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Mizuko

Administrators: Katelyn Rebelo, Kira Dane

“By mixing animation with reside motion footage, Mizuko defies expectations of what a nonfiction movie may be and do, whereas providing up materials that’s each susceptible and transferring, elevating a private narrative seen by a brand new lens.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Día de la Madre

Administrators: Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

“Surprising encounters that reveal themselves into simply the sweetest factor ever.”

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: Remorse

Director: Santiago Menghini

“In Remorse, the storytelling is straightforward however concise, permitting the strain to construct at an efficient tempo. When paired with its sturdy lead actor, horrific creature design and exact visible execution, this movie earns the highest honor on this 12 months’s Midnight Shorts class.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Laura Hasn’t Slept

Director: Parker Finn

“Filmmaker Parker Finn has created a terrifying imaginative and prescient of a nightmare world in Laura Hasn’t Slept. This brief’s tone, pacing, and set design deliver the viewer utterly into the principle character’s expertise, and it’s stunning reveal is certain to depart viewers wanting extra. We are proud to award Laura Hasn’t Slept with a Particular Jury Recognition.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Creature Design: Stucco

Director: Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

“We want to spotlight the fantastically grotesque and deeply unsettling creature design of Stucco. Clive Barker could be proud, which is why we award the brief the Particular Jury Recognition for Creature Design!”

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: Symbiosis

Director: Director: Nadja Andrasev

“Superbly simplistic in type, however highly effective in content material… We have been blown away at how this movie tackles the complicated feelings of betrayal, loneliness, and curiosity, all whereas exploring completely different expressions of femininity. It asks the viewer to deal with their very own empathy and curiosity about how the story will unfold. It left us genuinely engaged, and questioning what would occur

subsequent. In as we speak’s day and age seeing, this story informed by the gorgeous craft of animation was impactful and in an sudden means.”

Particular Jury Recognition: No, I Don’t Need to Dance!

Director: Andrea Vinciguerra

“This darkish story is informed brilliantly with characters crafted meticulously from tactile supplies and animated body by body. The top result’s a relatable and laughable cautionary story. The craftsmanship of this movie and the steadiness of caprice and darkish humor was deserving of recognition.”

Particular Jury Recognition: The Scarf

Director: Sara Kiener

“The exuberant characters, whose story involves life on this movie, tickled our hearts. We have been delighted as this movie reminded us that animation in its easiest kind when finished proper can seize the enjoyment and nuance of our each day lives and amorous affairs.”

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: 070 Shake – ‘Good to Have’

Director: Noah Lee

“A stunningly lovely but tragic exploration of the lives impacted by a fantastical visitors accident. Not solely was it spectacular in execution, however a poignant reminder to understand the folks round us on this new world that we discover ourselves in.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Animation: Mitski – ‘A Pearl’

Director: Saad Moosajee, Artwork Camp

“The jury would additionally like to present a particular recognition award to the music video “A Pearl” by Mitski for Excellent Achievement in Animation, directed by Saad Moosajee and Artwork Camp.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Course: The Lumineers – ‘Gloria’

Director: Kevin Phillips

“We want to current a particular recognition award to Kevin Phillips for Excellent Achievement in Course for the music video “Gloria” by The Lumineers.”

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: Simply Maintain On

Director: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

“A beautiful little documentary with an enormous big Texas-sized coronary heart, Simply Maintain On charmingly shares the story of an inspiring younger lady that overcomes the percentages and captures the hearts of a complete Houston, Texas stadium. The construction of the movie creates an area of highly effective and emotional storytelling. Sam and Rayka actually seize Texas soul and authenticity on this movie.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Coup d’etat Math

Director: Sai Selvarajan

“Coup D’etat Math is an ingenious and sophisticated movie concerning the struggles of the refugee group. The social realism captured within the movie’s animation provides a component of vulnerability and rawness to the storyline. Sai’s intentional and considerate method is illustrated in each element of the movie. It presents a wealthy visible tapestry of combined media combining animation and live-action with gripping tales of pathos and human resilience.”

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: Want Upon a Snowman

Director: Miu Nakata

“Want Upon a Snowman is a world unto itself. The creativeness to conceive of in addition to the self-discipline required to spin this yarn places this disturbingly charming movie in a category of its personal.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Narrative

Winner: Ultimatum

Director: Kai Hashimoto

“Ultimatum is taut, twisted and terrifying. Chillingly economical with nice sound and set design.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: Unveiled

Director: Sofia Bajwa

“Past the labels, the misconceptions, Unveiled confidently and proudly defies the stereotypes to disclose the women past our prejudice.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: The Orchard

Director: Zeke French

“The Orchard is bold and epic with a heartfelt but comedic core.”

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: Embrace

Director: Jessica Sanders

“For its originality of voice, its depiction of characters and relationships which might be each enigmatic and interesting, in addition to telling an absorbing story in a world unseen on tv on the second — the jury is awarding its prime prize to the Episodic Pilot Competitors to Embrace. With actual laughs and actual coronary heart, the presentation guarantees an entirely distinctive TV collection with characters we’re desperate to study extra about. The jury gives congratulations to the entire artistic workforce on this wonderful, considerate, humorous {and professional} undertaking — and are thrilled to have the ability to give it our prime commendation.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Drama: Chemo Mind

Director: Kristian Håskjold

“The Jury is happy to bestow its Particular Recognition for Drama Jury Award to the unapologetically trustworthy, deeply touching but unsentimental Chemo Mind. Informed over 4 full episodes — an enormous achievement in itself — Kristian Håskjold directs a collection he co-creates with Johan Wang that depicts the indignities of sickness and the wrestle of hope with an understatement that solely one of the best dramas obtain.”

Particular Jury Recognition for Comedy: Lusty Crest

Director: Kati Skelton

“For its extremely bold story-telling, stylistic extravagance, utterly unique mix of

absurdist melodrama, assured comedic filmmaking and simply pure lustiness the Particular

Recognition for Comedy Jury Recognition goes to Lusty Crest. Kati Skelton each writes and

directs this technicolor fever dream with a dedication and confidence that each profitable

humor and absorbing surrealism demand.”

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: Laura Hasn’t Slept

Designer: Olivier Courbet

“The poster for Laura Hasn’t Slept actually stood out to us. It’s a daring design with a superb idea.”

Particular Jury Recognition: The Donut King

Designer: Andrew Hem & Charlie Le

“The Donut King’s poster is undeniably enjoyable and makes us actually wish to see the film.

Personally, we love illustrated film posters and the illustration is basically good right here.”

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: See

Designer: Karin Fong

“See stands out to us as a singular and beautifully-executed principal title. We love the short glimpses into the darkness, providing you with simply sufficient time to grasp your environment. CG ropes are artfully directed with a lightweight, elegant and in the end fleeting aesthetic. Together with the visuals, the environmental sound design used within the virtually absence of a discernible musical theme provides to the sensation of dropping sight.”

Particular Jury Recognition: Why We Hate

Designers: Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore

“Why We Hate is a haunting have a look at humanity’s previous with scenes that distinction brilliant symbols with darkish moments in time. Superbly finished transitions and colour remedy bolster the ability of the photographs. What’s added to the pictures is as highly effective as what’s misplaced.”

SXSW Particular Awards

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Introduced to: In and of Itself

Director: Frank Oz

Adobe Enhancing Award

Introduced to: You Can not Kill David Arquette

Editor: Paul Rogers and Extra Enhancing By David Darg

Last Draft Screenwriters Award

Introduced to: Finest Summer time Ever

Screenwriters: Michael Parks Randa, Will Halby, Terra Waterproof coat, Andrew Pilkington, Lauren

Smitelli

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: Miss Juneteenth

Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples

Particular Jury Recognition for Appearing:

Winner: Rob Morgan from Bull

Director: Annie Silverstein

Particular Jury Recognition for Documentary:

Winner: Boys State

Administrators: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Vimeo Workers Choose Award

Introduced to: Vert

Director: Kate Cox

Zeiss Cinematography Award

Winner: Echoes of the Invisible

Director: Steve Elkins