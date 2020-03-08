SXSW Was Canceled the Day We Finished Our Film — Now What? (Guest Column)

Friday, March 6, was a surreal day. We have been placing the ending touches on the sound combine for our movie “We Are As Gods,” a characteristic documentary about counterculture icon and environmentalist Stewart Model that was set to premiere at SXSW.

It was the final day of our sound combine at Skywalker Ranch, which marked the finish of a three-year journey making this movie. We broke for lunch with solely hours remaining, however by the time we left the cafe, SXSW had been spiked by the Metropolis of Austin over the very actual and horrifying considerations over COVID-19, throwing our movie and our entire world right into a tailspin.

Whereas the cancellation began to really feel imminent early in the week when huge tech and movie studios started pulling out of the competition, it was a intestine punch to obtain the official information: our movie premiere was cancelled.

Being sceptics and filmmakers who cowl science, we all know the seriousness of coronavirus. The considered folks dying or getting very in poor health due to a movie competition is haunting. Though Stewart is wholesome and in nice form (he does crossfit twice every week), he’s over 80 and might be at larger threat of great results from COVID-19. The Metropolis of Austin and SXSW did the proper factor, nevertheless it does spotlight the crude actuality of alternatives and assets if you find yourself an impartial filmmaker.

It’s simple for large streamers similar to Apple, Netflix and Amazon Studios to tug out — these titles will likely be touchdown on a platform no matter SXSW. It’s completely completely different for indies whose movie’s success is predicated on its reception at the competition. A superb competition launch can dictate whether or not or not impartial movies, lots of that are from first-time administrators, are seen in any respect.

We know this from expertise. This might have been our third world premiere at SXSW — we beforehand screened “The Immortalists” (2014) and “Invoice Nye: Science Man” (2017). Each of those movies discovered distribution due to the competition.

One among the traits that really distinguishes SXSW is that the programming employees takes dangers on new filmmakers. We began our filmmaking careers as a result of Janet Pierson, director of movie at SXSW, took an opportunity on “The Immortalists.” We had a small workforce, no grants from the recognized movie world or organizational imprimaturs, but Janet and her workforce believed in us as artists and took a flyer on this bizarre documentary about scientists making an attempt to dwell eternally.

Recent out of movie faculty, an invite to display at SXSW booted up our careers. We really feel for the different impartial filmmakers who received’t be given their likelihood — particularly the first-time and rising filmmakers who simply spent years making an attempt to understand their dream, solely to have a viral drive majeure set them again to zero. It’s like profitable the lottery, then being advised that the U.S. greenback has no worth.

Heartbreakingly, our personal companions have characteristic movies at the competition as effectively — “Pink Heaven” and “Freeland.” Each are labor-of-love movies from first-time administrators who’ve spent 5 and eight years, respectively, making an attempt to make their motion pictures towards all the odds. “What now?” has been a relentless chorus muttered to nobody specifically all through the weekend.

As we sat in the mixing room making an attempt to complete the movie, seasoned sound designer and re-recording mixer Pete Horner felt horrible for us. We tried to maintain it mild {and professional}, however there was an surprising, unwelcome feeling of futility — why race to complete the movie? We had merely hours to complete the film, however spent the total time distractedly speaking with our workforce and fielding condolence texts.

We needed to notify our government producers who invested in us, our younger employees who skipped weekends and labored lengthy into the night time, and the topic himself, Stewart Model. He gave three years of his life to this manufacturing and it’s his legacy story that’s now in limbo.

It’s unusual ending a movie the similar day its premiere is cancelled. The temper ought to have been celebratory and triumphant, however doubt crammed the room. Will the movie be reviewed by critics? Will the movie discover a distributor? Will our buyers really feel burned? Some uncertainty is downright philosophical: are we nonetheless a SXSW movie if we by no means screened the movie? It’s not clear how any of this may shake out.

Regardless, we’re going to proudly put the SXSW 2020 laurels on our movie, and we are going to march on to no matter occurs subsequent in the spring lineup of festivals. We are screening at CPH:Dox, SFFILM and Sizzling Docs, and for all we all know, “We Are As Gods” will face an analogous downside in each metropolis we’re invited to attend.

All we are able to do is hope that our goals for this movie are delayed, not dashed.