Syamala Wiki, Age, Bio, Motion pictures, Husband, Peak, TV Presentations, Pictures

Syamala is a South Indian actress and anchor. She turned into in style thru Telugu presentations. Except this, she could also be a well known style. The stunning anchoring in TV presentations were given her extra tasks. Later, she acted in Telugu serials and flicks. The robust roles made her extra well-known. With again to again robust roles, she is a TV megastar and social media influencer.

Biography and Instructional {Qualifications}

Born in Andhra Pradesh, she was once an lively kid. She finished education with excellent marks. Later, she completed her commencement ahead of coming into modeling. She turned into the face of quite a lot of manufacturers in a little while. The stunning display presence and effort made her a TV megastar. With hit presentations, she turned into in style as an anchor.

Later, she were given an access into extra Telugu presentations and serials. With again to again hits, she turned into a number one TV megastar. Her pretty efficiency in Giant Boss Telugu 2 were given her extra recognition. Lately, she is a number one Telugu anchor and TV famous person.

Circle of relatives, Folks, Boyfriend

She was once born in a Hindu circle of relatives. Her folks are neatly settled in Hyderabad. Syamala’s husband is Narasimha Reddy. They were given married in 2007. Ishaan is the son of the couple.

Age, Peak, Weight

She was once born on 5 November 1989. Syamala’s age is 32 years as of 2021. Her peak is 5 toes 6 inches and weight is 55 Kgs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Occupation

Her occupation began as a style. She was once a part of more than one manufacturers because of the display presence. With pretty anchoring, she were given extra TV presentations. Her spectacular efficiency made her extensively in style. Later, she was once observed as a number throughout quite a lot of TV presentations. Her status higher as she entered Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Lately, she is a Telugu actress and social media famous person.

All TV Presentations Listing

Bigg Boss Telugu 2

Abhishekam

Maa Voori Vanta

Laya

Glad Days

Lakshmi Rave Maa Intiki

All Motion pictures Listing

Gundelo Godaari

Intinta Annamaya

Loukyam

Oka Laila Kosam

Syamala Pictures

Instagram

Fb