Sylendra Babu (IPS) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

Sylendra Babu is an Indian Bureaucrat from the 1987 batch serving in Tamil Nadu cadre. He’s an Indian police officer lately took price as a DGP- Legislation and Order for Tamil Nadu by means of succeeding JK Tripathy. He served in quite a lot of police services and products throughout Tamil Nadu. He’s an inspiration for kids and his speech motivates scholars and aspirants. C.Sylendra Babu is widespread amongst formative years for his sports activities actions like biking, swimming, capturing, athletics, and extra. He additionally did Ph.D. in Criminology from the College of Madras.

Sylendra Babu Biography

Title Sylendra Babu Actual Title C. Sylendra Babu Nickname Sylendra Career IPS Officer, Provide DGP of Tamil Nadu Date of Beginning June 5, 1962 Age 59 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Married Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse Sofia Sylendra Babu Youngsters Diwan, Adhiban Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Doctorate Faculty Government Upper Secondary Faculty, Kuzhithurai School Agricultural School and Analysis Institute Madurai,

Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Coimbatore

Annamalai College

College of Madras Leisure pursuits Biking, Exercise, Skydiving, Writing Beginning Position Kuzhithurai, Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu Native land Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, India Nationality Indian

Sylendra Babu Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/dr.c.sylendrababu_ips/

twitter.com/SylendraBabuIPS

Fb: But to be up to date

Sylendra Babu Fascinating Info

He used to be held a submit of Indian athletics sports activities supervisor for quite a lot of Asian and international occasions

Babu cycled from Chennai to Kanyakumari to create consciousness for coastal police and the coast guard amongst coastal citizens

He gained awards together with Particular Job Pressure Bravery Medal, President’s Medal for Meritorious Carrier and Outstanding carrier, Leader Minister Medal for Excellence.

Sylendra Babu Occupation

Sylendra Babu served in quite a lot of districts in Tamil Nadu

Assistant Superintendent of Police -1989

Superintendent of Police – 1992

Deputy Inspector Basic – 2001

Inspector Basic – 2007

Assistant Director Basic of Police – 2012

Director Basic of Police – 2019

Director Basic of Police – thirtieth June 2021

Sylendra Babu Books

Right here’s the one of the books written by means of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,

Reasons and Penalties of Kid Lacking

You Too Can Turn into an I.P.S. Officer

A Information to Well being & Happiness

Ungalukana 24 por vidhigal

Boys & Women – Be Formidable

Sylendra Babu Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,

