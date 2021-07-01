Sylendra Babu (IPS) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

Sylendra Babu is an Indian Bureaucrat from the 1987 batch serving in Tamil Nadu cadre. He’s an Indian police officer lately took price as a DGP- Legislation and Order for Tamil Nadu by means of succeeding JK Tripathy. He served in quite a lot of police services and products throughout Tamil Nadu. He’s an inspiration for kids and his speech motivates scholars and aspirants. C.Sylendra Babu is widespread amongst formative years for his sports activities actions like biking, swimming, capturing, athletics, and extra. He additionally did Ph.D. in Criminology from the College of Madras.
Sylendra Babu Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Sylendra Babu
|Actual Title
|C. Sylendra Babu
|Nickname
|Sylendra
|Career
|IPS Officer, Provide DGP of Tamil Nadu
|Date of Beginning
|June 5, 1962
|Age
|59 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|Sofia Sylendra Babu
|Youngsters
|Diwan, Adhiban
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Doctorate
|Faculty
|Government Upper Secondary Faculty, Kuzhithurai
|School
|Agricultural School and Analysis Institute Madurai,
Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Coimbatore
Annamalai College
College of Madras
|Leisure pursuits
|Biking, Exercise, Skydiving, Writing
|Beginning Position
|Kuzhithurai, Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu
|Native land
|Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Sylendra Babu Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/dr.c.sylendrababu_ips/
twitter.com/SylendraBabuIPS
Fb: But to be up to date
Sylendra Babu Fascinating Info
- He used to be held a submit of Indian athletics sports activities supervisor for quite a lot of Asian and international occasions
- Babu cycled from Chennai to Kanyakumari to create consciousness for coastal police and the coast guard amongst coastal citizens
- He gained awards together with Particular Job Pressure Bravery Medal, President’s Medal for Meritorious Carrier and Outstanding carrier, Leader Minister Medal for Excellence.
Sylendra Babu Occupation
Sylendra Babu served in quite a lot of districts in Tamil Nadu
- Assistant Superintendent of Police -1989
- Superintendent of Police – 1992
- Deputy Inspector Basic – 2001
- Inspector Basic – 2007
- Assistant Director Basic of Police – 2012
- Director Basic of Police – 2019
- Director Basic of Police – thirtieth June 2021
Sylendra Babu Books
Right here’s the one of the books written by means of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,
- Reasons and Penalties of Kid Lacking
- You Too Can Turn into an I.P.S. Officer
- A Information to Well being & Happiness
- Ungalukana 24 por vidhigal
- Boys & Women – Be Formidable
Sylendra Babu Pictures
Take a look at the new pictures of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.