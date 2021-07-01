Sylendra Babu (IPS) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

Sylendra Babu is an Indian Bureaucrat from the 1987 batch serving in Tamil Nadu cadre. He’s an Indian police officer lately took price as a DGP- Legislation and Order for Tamil Nadu by means of succeeding JK Tripathy. He served in quite a lot of police services and products throughout Tamil Nadu. He’s an inspiration for kids and his speech motivates scholars and aspirants. C.Sylendra Babu is widespread amongst formative years for his sports activities actions like biking, swimming, capturing, athletics, and extra. He additionally did Ph.D. in Criminology from the College of Madras.

Sylendra Babu

Sylendra Babu Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Sylendra Babu
Actual Title C. Sylendra Babu
Nickname Sylendra
Career IPS Officer, Provide DGP of Tamil Nadu
Date of Beginning June 5, 1962
Age 59 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse Sofia Sylendra Babu
Youngsters Diwan, Adhiban
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Doctorate
Faculty Government Upper Secondary Faculty, Kuzhithurai
School Agricultural School and Analysis Institute Madurai,
Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Coimbatore
Annamalai College
College of Madras
Leisure pursuits Biking, Exercise, Skydiving, Writing
Beginning Position Kuzhithurai, Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Native land Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Sylendra Babu Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/dr.c.sylendrababu_ips/

twitter.com/SylendraBabuIPS

Fb: But to be up to date

Sylendra Babu Fascinating Info

  • He used to be held a submit of Indian athletics sports activities supervisor for quite a lot of Asian and international occasions
  • Babu cycled from Chennai to Kanyakumari to create consciousness for coastal police and the coast guard amongst coastal citizens
  • He gained awards together with Particular Job Pressure Bravery Medal, President’s Medal for Meritorious Carrier and Outstanding carrier, Leader Minister Medal for Excellence.

Sylendra Babu Occupation

Sylendra Babu served in quite a lot of districts in Tamil Nadu

  • Assistant Superintendent of Police -1989
  • Superintendent of Police – 1992
  • Deputy Inspector Basic – 2001
  • Inspector Basic – 2007
  • Assistant Director Basic of Police – 2012
  • Director Basic of Police – 2019
  • Director Basic of Police – thirtieth June 2021

Sylendra Babu Books

Right here’s the one of the books written by means of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,

  • Reasons and Penalties of Kid Lacking
  • You Too Can Turn into an I.P.S. Officer
  • A Information to Well being & Happiness
  • Ungalukana 24 por vidhigal
  • Boys & Women – Be Formidable

Sylendra Babu Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of IPS officer Sylendra Babu,

Sylendra Babu
Sylendra Babu
Sylendra Babu
Sylendra Babu
Sylendra Babu
Sylendra Babu

