Sylvester Stallone Has Joined ‘The Suicide Squad’ Cast

Sylvester Stallone is becoming a member of the solid of “The Suicide Squad,” based on the standalone sequel’s director, James Gunn. A consultant for Stallone additionally confirmed the information to Selection.

Gunn took to Instagram on Saturday to make the announcement, writing reverse a selfie of him and Stallone: “All the time love working with my buddy @officialslystallone & our work as we speak on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Regardless of Sly being an iconic film star, most individuals nonetheless don’t have any concept what an incredible actor this man is.”

When a fan requested within the feedback if this implies Stallone is concerned with the movie, Gunn replied, “Yep.” Gunn beforehand mentioned that filming had concluded in February, so it stays unclear as to what extent Stallone will seem.

Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is ready to launch on Aug. 6, 2021 and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Viola Davis. Gunn, who additionally wrote the screenplay, took inspiration from the ’80s “Suicide Squad” comics and can incorporate new characters into the storyline. Stallone labored with Gunn beforehand on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2,” by which he performed Stakar Ogord, who turns into the hero Starhawk.

A sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” directed by David Ayer, was introduced earlier than that movie was launched. Nevertheless, Ayer left the venture in December 2016 to work on a “Gotham Metropolis Sirens” movie. Warner Bros. employed “The Method Again” director Gavin O’Connor in September 2017, however he parted methods with the movie as effectively, citing inventive variations. Gunn signed on to direct “The Suicide Squad” in January 2019.

“Peacemaker,” a spin-off tv collection centered on Cena’s character, is at the moment in improvement at HBO Max. This week, it was introduced that the present had solid “Orange Is the New Black” alum Danielle Brooks, in addition to Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland and Robert Patrick. Gunn is writing “Peacemaker” and is ready to direct a number of episodes, together with the pilot.