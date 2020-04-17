Sylvester Stallone, Mia Farrow and More React – Variety

After information broke on Thursday that Tony-winning actor Brian Dennehy had died, tributes from those that had labored with and admired him started to pour in on social media.
Dennehy, who was 81, starred in “Demise of a Salesman” on each Broadway and tv, in addition to movies resembling “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon.”
Sylvester Stallone, who carried out alongside Dennehy in “First Blood,” shared a photograph from the movie on Instagram with the caption, “He merely was an excellent performer… He additionally was a Vietnam vet that helped me very a lot constructing the character of Rambo.”
Mia Farrow, who labored with Dennehy on the play “Love Letters” in 2014, shared a photograph of the actor together with her canine, Bowie.
“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reminisced about seeing Dennehy on stage, calling him “masterful” and “a colossus.”
Josh Gad additionally talked about Dennehy’s efficiency in “Demise of a Salesman,” tweeting that “it’s going to go down as one of many crowning performances ever delivered.”
Patton Oswalt referenced his comedic bit about first assembly Dennehy at a buffet desk in his tribute, additionally sharing a photograph of their animated characters in “Ratatouille.”
Lili Reinhart, who labored with Dennehy on a pilot, tweeted a photograph of herself with the actor to commemorate him. “He was so form and unimaginable at his craft,” Reinhart wrote.
Academy Award-winning actor Marlee Matlin paid tribute to Dennehy on Twitter, calling him a “super actor.”
https://twitter.com/MarleeMatlin/standing/1250842894178693121
“Determined Housewives” actor Dana Delany, who labored with Dennehy on the 1999 movie “Sirens,” wrote on Twitter that “they don’t make his form anymore.”
William Shatner tweeted that Dennehy was a “splendidly proficient actor.”
Actor John Lithgow additionally paid tribute, referring to Dennehy as one of many biggest.
Learn extra Twitter tributes to Dennehy beneath.
Add Comment