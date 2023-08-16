Sylvester Stallone Regrets That Rocky IV Was Stupid:

Sylvester Stallone was one of the most popular action stars in Hollywood, and he still makes great action movies that draw people in. The actor has been in three action series that have made millions of dollars as well as are an important part of popular culture.

Rocky was one of the most popular movie series. With six main movies and three spin-offs, the series has been going strong for over forty years.

Rocky IV Is The Best Of The Rocky Movies:

Rocky IV is thought to be among the best movies in the series, even though not all of the movies have been as well liked by fans. Stallone recently said that he doesn’t like one of the creative choices he employed in the movie.

But when Rocky IV came out in 1985, it was a return to form as well as should be considered one of the best movies in the Rocky series.

Rocky IV Is A Ivan Drago, A Soviet Boxer, Is Played By Dolph Lundgren:

Ivan Drago, a Soviet wrestler, is played by Dolph Lundgren. Also in the movie are Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, as well as Brigitte Nielsen.

When the director’s cut of Rocky IV came out, it included a documentary about how the movie was made. At one point within the movie, Stallone said that he had some regrets regarding how the story turned out, especially Apollo Creed’s death.

The star worked hard to get everything he loves and cares about now. He has earned his fame, wealth, and respect. He was once the most powerful person in Hollywood, and he still is.

The actor has been in tight spots many times, but he regrets one choice he made that might have altered the course of a whole series.

The Only Thing That Made Fans Remember The Movie Was The Scene Where Apollo Creed Died:

One choice made in Rocky IV might have altered both the Rocky series as well as the Creed franchise in a way that would have been very good for both of them. One scene in Rocky IV made it a movie that fans will remember for a long time. Apollo Creed’s death

The simple fight that Rocky and Ivan Drago were meant to have turned into a fight between Drago as well as Creed. The well-known figure didn’t know how strong his opponent would be, so he died within the center of the ring.

The Actor Was Thinking About How Things Might Have Turned Out Differently If Creed Hadn’t Died:

This scene made Sylvester Stallone think of a lot of “what if” questions. The star couldn’t stop thinking about how different things might have been if Creed hadn’t died.

Everyone would have seen a very different side of him if he had just been within a wheelchair. He could have helped people and been like a counselor, and Rocky wouldn’t have lost his closest companion.

Also, Apollo Creed might have been an element of the Creed series, traveling with his son Adonis Creed on his own trip. Stallone really hated that he didn’t choose to let the figure live.

What Sylvester Stallone Left Behind In The Rocky Series:

Before Rambo and Rocky made Sylvester Stallone a well-known actor, he was a poor actor who could barely pay his bills.

Before Rambo and Rocky made Sylvester Stallone a well-known actor, he was a poor actor who could barely pay his bills.

He is one of Hollywood's biggest success stories because of the stories about him being homeless as well as having to act in softcore adult movies. After suffering for years, Stallone composed the script for Rocky in three days.

The Sports Drama Was A Big Hit Right Away, Making More Than $225 Million Around The World:

He agreed to sell his script, but only if he could star in the movie. The sports story was a big hit right away, making more than $225 million internationally on a budget of $960,000.

The movie made Sylvester Stallone a worldwide star, and many of the places in the movie have become important cultural sites. The honor of putting Stallone within the Boxing Hall of Fame was given to him.

Rocky gave rise to five more movies about Rocky Balboa played by Sylvester Stallone. It also led to the Creed series. Apollo Creed as well as Rocky Balboa fought each other again in Rocky II, which came out in 1979.

Rocky III Didn’t Get The Same Ending Because It Got Mixed Reviews:

The movie was praised when it came out and is thought to be one of the best within the series. Rocky III, on the other hand, did not do as well because it got mixed reviews.

But the original song from the movie, “Eye of the Tiger,” has become very famous as a song to get people going. The reviews for the last three movies have been mixed, with Rocky V being seen as one of the worst in the series.

In Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone Almost Died:

When Sylvester Stallone wrote the part of Ivan Drago, he made sure that the character was dangerous in every way. He made Ivan Drago look strong and scary, and he showed off his ripped body.

Stallone knew that Dolph Lundgren was right for the part because he hated him as soon as he saw him and was sure that Lundgren was the bad guy he was looking for.

Suggested Sylvester Stallone To Render The Fight Real, His Co Star Punched Him For Real:

Sylvester Stallone told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he tried to make the fights look as real as possible. So, he told his co-star, Dolph Lundgren, to let loose and really hit him, which didn’t go over too well.

“He hit me so hard that my heart almost stopped. “Why don’t we just do it?” I asked. Just give it a shot. Really let it all hang out as much as you can.’ That was an awful thing to say.

After This Scene, Sylvester Stallone Had To Stay In The Hospital For Four Days To Get Intensive Care:

The next thing I know, I’m upon a low-altitude plane going to the emergency room, where I stay for four days in intensive care. And all these women are around.”

Dolph Lundgren was a great fit for the role because he was more than six feet tall, had a great body, and could make people afraid alongside just a look.

But giving Sylvester Stallone a near-death experience wasn’t a fluke, since he had a history of fighting and had competed in boxing and judo as a kid.