Sylvester Stallone won’t return in Creed 3 as Rocky Balboa

The Creed saga will continue in its footsteps without Rocky Balboa. Sylvester Stallone will not appear in Creed III, the next film in the series starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan.

Stallone’s representative confirmed his absence in the upcoming film to The Hollywood Reporter. No explanation has been given or the possible reasons for this decision have been commented on at the official level.

This will make Creed 3 the first film in the series in which Sylvester Stallone does not make an appearance.. Stallone earned an Oscar nomination in 2015 for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rocky Balboa in Creed, directed by Ryan Coogler. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his original role as Rocky in 1976, 39 years earlier.

Although this is the first official statement confirming that Sylvester Stallone is out of the movie, The actor already made a statement in 2018 in which he confirmed the retirement of the character. Stallone said goodbye to Balboa with a video posted on his Instagram account coinciding with the release dates of Creed II.

“I just want to thank everyone around the world for holding the Rocky family in their hearts for over 40 years. ” Stallone wrote in the caption. “It has been my greatest privilege to have been able to create and play this significant character“.

Stallone has played Rocky in eight movies: Rocky I, II, III, IV and V, Rocky Balboa, as well as Creed I and II. He also directed four of the six Rocky films and served as a screenwriter or co-writer on all of the Rocky and Creed II films.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed in Creed III. Jordan is in charge of the project, which will mark his directorial debut. Tessa Thompson will also return for the sequel.