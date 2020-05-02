Sylvestor Stallone Says That GOTG’s Michael Rooker Is A Madman On Movie Sets

Sylvester Stallone has labored together with his fair proportion of actors over the course of his 40-year movie profession. From Carl Weathers to Arnold Schwarzenegger, he’s collaborated with a number of the finest, however there’s one actor which will trump the remaining when it comes to how eccentric he’s. The actor in query is Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker, who labored with Stallone on Cliffhanger. Rooker is understood for being a personality himself, and it seems like this was the case when he and Stallone labored collectively.