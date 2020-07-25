Symbolical donation of CM Yogi, case filed against nine Congress leaders

Prayagraj: The police have filed a lawsuit against the Congress leaders who allegedly pitched Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the banks of the Sangam. police gave this information. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot said- We will go to meet the President, if needed, we will sit in front of PM’s house

Dhakeshwar Singh, in-charge of Daraganj police station, said that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Prayagraj) district vice president Sachin Mishra on Friday gave a tahrir in this regard, alleging that the people, led by Congress city president Nafees Anwar, allegedly alleged the chief minister Piled on Singh said that a report has been filed against Congress city president Nafees Anwar, Dr. Poonam Singh Patel, Sanjay Tiwari, Suresh Yadav, Vivekananda Pathak, Anil Pandey, Pradeep Dwivedi, Brijesh Gautam and Panda Yajna Narayan Tiwari in this case.

Singh said that a lawsuit has been registered against nine people under sections 279, 270, 295-A and 500 of the IPC and section 3 of the Pandemic Act 1897. The investigation in this case has been submitted to Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar Yadav. Alleging that the rule of law and order in the state was over, the Congressmen had allegedly performed a symbolic shraadh and tarpan on the Sangam coast on Friday.