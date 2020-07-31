Syncs and Scores From Smirnoff, Facebook Lead 2020 AMP Awards Winners

An Ol’ Soiled Bastard cowl and a kazoo parade that includes Large Freedia had been the 2 most-awarded items of music on the 2020 AMP Awards, which had been held nearly on Thursday (July 30.)

The seventh annual gathering from the Affiliation of Music Producers (AMP) acknowledged excellence in use of licensed and authentic music in promoting, led by Smirnoff’s “Notorious Since 1864” marketing campaign, which incorporates a cinematic cowl of ODB’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.” Wave Studios was awarded for each Excellent Combine and the 2020 Ryan Barkan Finest In Present Award for its work on the composition. All of this yr’s winners may be considered HERE.

One other two-time winner is Squeak E. Clear Studios for its work on Facebook’s “Kazoo: With the Worldwide Kazoo Gamers Affiliation and Large Freedia,” which took dwelling the awards for Excellent Adaptation/Association and Finest Artist + Model Collaboration. The :60 spot makes memorable use of the mouth instrument as the premise of a Facebook Group for kazoo fanatics, who type a marching band that results in a live performance with the queen of New Orleans bounce.

Initially scheduled for April, the 2020 AMP Awards had been delayed till late July to permit sufficient time to place collectively a first-time digital program. The pre-recorded broadcast, which aired by way of Zoom, eschewed acceptance speeches to concentrate on the work, and additionally featured two songs from Aloe Blacc, who previewed his forthcoming “All Love Every thing” with a efficiency recorded at Playa Studios/Mophonics in L.A. “At a time when you’ve got Chris Martin enjoying on his piano at dwelling to 1000’s of individuals, we determined to achieve excessive to get an amazing artist like Aloe to have him carry out from this cool house,” says Georg Bissen, proprietor of New York-based music firm MetaTechnik who in June was elected Nationwide President of the Affiliation of Music Producers.

The widespread thread for all of this yr’s honorees was how they every showcased the inextricable hyperlink between music and storytelling. Jay Russell, Chief Artistic Officer at advert company GSD&M and AMP Awards 2020’s Present Chair, compares watching an amazing industrial with out music to listening to David Lee Roth’s remoted vocals on “Runnin’ With The Satan” with out the Van Halen accompaniment. “It’s ridiculous watching one thing with out music,” he says. “I’ve bought commercials based mostly on the music. I really suppose the method for an amazing advert is one third the thought, one third the director and music is usually a couple of third.”

This yr’s AMP Awards curatorial committee was comprised of company creatives and music producers in addition to executives from music manufacturing and music publishing firms. Its members included the next: Kristen Barnard, Director of Built-in Manufacturing at Tracy Locke; Joanna Batemits, Government Producer at Carousel; Khrisana Edwards, Director of Built-in Manufacturing at Certainly.com; Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Head of Supervision & Library at Raedio; Jack Epsteen, SVP, Director of Manufacturing at GSD&M; Michael Frick, VP, Model Partnerships & Artistic Synch at Place Music; Karen Gereffi Goodman, VP, Artistic Director at MullenLowe; Robby Hurd, VP of Gross sales at Musicbed; David Lapinsky, VP, Music Producer at Gray/Townhouse; Alec Stern, Director of Music at DDB; and Rani Vaz, Government Producer at RNDM ORDR.

Sponsors for the 2020 occasion embrace FGMK Insurance coverage, Musicbed, Reservoir Media, ABKCO Music, Harmony Music Publishing, Handle Advert Music, APM Music and West One Music. The present was produced with assist from Cosmo Avenue, Mophonics and Ataboy Studios, with media assist supplied by LBB, SHOOT On-line and Supply │Slate │Photographs. Composer Bobby Lopez additionally appeared in the course of the broadcast to encourage donations to the Musicians Basis, a nonprofit that gives Covid-19 reduction sources to the music group.

See beneath for the total listing of winners on the 2020 AMP Music Awards:

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Walker

Chanel Miller

“I Am With You”

BEST USE OF LICENSED PRE-EXISTING RECORDING

Groove Guild

Volkswagen

“Howdy Mild”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Mophonics

World of Warcraft

“A Toast to 15 Years”

OUTSTANDING ADAPTATION/ARRANGEMENT

Squeak E. Clear Studios

Facebook

“Kazoo: with the Worldwide Kazoo Gamers Affiliation and Large Freedia”

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Sound Lounge

Change the Ref

“GunDependence Day”

OUTSTANDING MIX

Wave Studios

Smirnoff

“Notorious Since 1864”

BEST ARTIST + BRAND COLLABORATION

Kobalt Music

Facebook

“Kazoo: with the Worldwide Kazoo Gamers Affiliation and Large Freedia”

BEST USE OF MUSIC AND SOUND IN EXPERIENTIAL/EVENTS

Antfood

Empire State Realty Belief

“Empire State Constructing Sonic Redesign”

BEST USE OF MUSIC AND SOUND IN NEW MEDIA MARKETING

Pollen Music Group

Magic Leap

“Out There”

RYAN BARKAN BEST IN SHOW

Wave Studios

Smirnoff

“Notorious Since 1864”

