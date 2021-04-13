Toronto-based Syndicado Film Sales has snapped up world rights to the CPH:DOX competitors entry “Oh, It Hertz!” by Norwegian helmer Gunnar Corridor Jensen and unveiled the trailer completely to Selection.

The movie, chosen for the Nordic:DOX competitors program, is produced by UpNorth Film, the corporate behind the competition hits “iHuman” (2019), “Golden Daybreak Women” (2017), “Recruiting for Jihad” (2017) and “Two Raging Grannies” (2014).

“Oh, It Hertz!” explores how sound impacts human beings in essentially the most eclectic methods and the way it may be used as a weapon within the palms of evil forces. The primary protagonist is U.S. born vocalist/musician Laurie Amat, who carried out with the cult band “The Residents” at New York’s Museum of Fashionable Artwork. Passionate concerning the emotional influence of sound, Amat is nervous that the Nazis may need messed about with music, as she has heard of a Nazi conspiracy concept round their alleged altering of music tuning in 1939 – from 432 to 440 Hertz – to govern the lots. Gunnar Corridor Jensen follows the unconventional Amat on her investigative journey within the universe of sound, as she meets worldwide sound consultants from the U.S., U.Ok. and Norway.

Syndicado Film Sales co-founder Aleksandar Govedarica stated he boarded “Oh, It Hertz!” at tough reduce stage because it “clearly stood out with its distinctive characters and environment.”

“It’s so refreshing to see a movie specializing in sound in our visually polluted surroundings. It was a simple choice,” stated the gross sales govt, who claims that “audiophiles and sound fans can have a area day” by watching it.

“The Nazi manipulation storyline additionally gives an exciting plot twist that may actually enchantment to a wider viewers. Should you ask me, it’s a movie for anybody prepared to hear!,” he added.

UpNorth producer Christian Aune Falch stated the movie ought to “in a really simplistic, but entertaining method open our eyes and ears to the universe of sound that we have now by no means thought of earlier than.”

Joint producer Torstein Parelius underscored the chance for the sound-driven theatrical movie to be skilled on the large display on the Danish hybrid movie competition, prolonged by 10 days (April 21-Could 12) to construct on the reopening of Danish cinemas from Could 6.

“Oh, It Hertz!” was co-produced by Sweden’s Film Västernorrland, with backing from the Norwegian Film Institute, the Arts Council Norway, and Fritt Ord.

Syndicado Film Sales’ CPH:DOX slate takes in two different world premieres at CPH:DOX: the Tribeca Gucci Documentary Fund recipient “The Different Aspect of the River” by Antonia Kilian (Germany/Finland), vying for the F:ACT award, and “So Foul a Sky” by Álvaro F. Pulpeiro (Colombia/Spain/U.Ok./Venezuela) unspooling in NEXT:Wave.