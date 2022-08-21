Synthetic embryos?: science studies reproduction without ovules, sperm or uterus

Synthetic mouse embryos created without sperm or eggs, all from an artificial uterus and stem cells grown in a petri dish

New forms of reproduction are always the subject of research. Now, there is one last find: synthetic mouse embryos created without sperm or eggs, all from an artificial uterus and stem cells grown in a Petri dish.

The experiment, published in the journal ‘Cell’ and carried out by the Weizmann Institute of Sciences, is considered a revolution in its field. This method, they say, will mark a before and after to study the first moments of life, or to better understand how certain mutations drive various developmental diseases.

Others see it as a door to create ‘photocopies’ of our organs for when the originals don’t work. There are those who say that it can help fight infertility. In all cases, the ethical debate about the possibility of creating life almost out of nothing is open.

Natural mouse embryo created in a mechanical womb (Weizmann)

The last great advance in this matter dates back to 2018. At that time, researchers, led by the Frenchman Nicolas Rivron, had managed to make stem cells develop in a group close to a very little advanced embryo, a “blastocyst”. But, at this point, the cells of the embryo are undifferentiated and indistinguishable from what will constitute the future placenta.

Now Weizmann’s Israeli team, led by renowned geneticist Jacob Hanna, has dispensed with that entire base, creating synthetic embryos that, seen under a microscope, are 95% similar to natural embryos and that could survive up to 8.5 days outside a uterus. That is, outside of what we understand by reproduction in mammals, which consists of several ingredients: a sperm fertilizes an egg, which creates a kind of ‘sack’ of shared DNA that needs a uterus to provide it with the nutrients it needs to grow.

The Israeli team used a specially designed bioreactor that serves as an artificial womb for the development of embryos, a kind of ‘artificial womb’ where embryos float in small boats with a solution full of nutrients.

The beakers are enclosed in a rotating cylinder that keeps them in constant motion, simulating how blood and nutrients flow to the placenta. The device also replicates the atmospheric pressure of a mouse’s uterus.

The researchers carried out another experiment that was published in ‘Nature’ in 2021 in which the team managed to culture natural embryos until the 11th day of gestation (in total, a mouse’s pregnancy is about 20 days). “With this we show that mammalian embryos can grow outside the uterus and that this organ functions as a nutritional support,” explained Hanna.

This success made them go a step further and think of a new experiment: create embryos from stem cells and grow them in her ‘mechanical womb’. To do this, they extracted mouse embryonic cells, capable of becoming any type of cell, and induced them to form, on the one hand, organs and tissues; on the other, the placenta; and lastly, the yolk sac.

On the first day, the cells joined together to form compact groups that were introduced into the machine that simulates the uterus. The results surprised the entire team: on day 3 of gestation, the embryos began to lengthen, turning from spheres to cylinders; three days later, the neural tube began to fold at one end, and at the opposite end something that would later become the typical mouse tail could be seen.

The study was carried out in mice and was published in the journal Cell EFE/Toni Garriga



By day 8, a normally beating heart began to circulate blood through vessels that formed around the embryo’s yolk sac. All in the same way that nature would have made the beginning of a new being blossom, but without the need for an egg, sperm or uterus, only from mouse embryonic cells, for 8.5 days, which would be equivalent to a human pregnancy of about a month and a half.

Hanna is not the only pioneer. His partner and his ‘rival’, Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, from the University of Cambridge, has been following the same line in parallel for a decade. Her team will soon publish two studies: one with a similar approach to that of the Israeli group (“although we have managed to get our structures in the embryo to develop a little more,” she explains to ABC); and a second, more budding, in which they use different embryonic cells (trophoblastic stem cells, which are collected from the mouse placenta), with which they achieve a higher success rate and where they observe that the synthetic placenta is much more similar to nature.

Dr. Noa Novershtern, Prof. Jacob Hanna, Alejandro Aguilera-Castrejon, Shadi Tarazi, and Carine Joubran (ICW)

There is a great debate when genetics, as they say, is accused of ‘wanting to play God’. The question becomes more evident when life is created from artificial elements, such as a mechanical womb; or by doing away with the ‘building blocks’, such as sperm and eggs.

The case of the experiment by Jacob Hanna, from the Weizmann Institute of Sciences, is the clear example. Its creators defend that it will be a method that will stop depending on natural embryos, and although all the experts agree that we are not dealing with true embryos, since -at the moment- they do not have the capacity to develop either in the device or inside a uterus

“Science is always ahead of the law, and always raises new questions to discuss later”, said in this regard Lluis Montoliú, a researcher at the CSIC National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) “In experiments like this, questions may arise such as whether the embryo that has a nervous system can feel something, in this case, pain . These are ethical questions that we will have to ask ourselves, just as it happened with the manipulation of stem cells at the time,” he added.

“It is necessary to point out that, although these structures look like and show the gene expression patterns of embryos, they are not real embryos”Zernicka-Goetz said. The ‘gold standard’ for these embryos, according to the researcher, would be to be able to implant them in a uterus and develop further.

“These embryos have passed the phase in which these structures that connect them to the uterus are created, so at the moment it is impossible for them to come to term naturally,” added Montoliú.

In vitro fertilization process close up. Equipment on laboratory of Fertilization, IVF. Embryo biotechnology fertility treatment close up

In most cases, the experiment was unsuccessful, and even when it was successful, the result was an ensemble too malformed to be mistaken for a true embryo.

On the other hand, some scientists do not approve of the term “synthetic embryo.” They are not embryos declares French researcher Laurent David, a specialist in stem cell development. “Until the contrary is proven, they do not produce a viable individual capable of reproducing”need. The researcher, who prefers the term ’embryoid’stresses that they only present “sketches” of organs.

However, he hailed “very compelling new” work, which offers the potential to run experiments on these mimic embryos to better understand how organs develop.

