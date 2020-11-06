System of a Down Returns After 15-Year Absence With Two New Songs

In a shock transfer, the Armenian-American heavy steel band System of a Down has launched its first new music in 15 years.

Led by frontman Serj Tankian, the quartet’s prior achievements embrace a 2006 Grammy award, 4 extra nominations, and the excellence of having three of their 5 studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Regardless of substantial acclaim and success — the band’s hovering melodies punctuated by guttural hyper-speed rhythms soundtracked the flip of the millenium — the System of a Down has largely been inactive since 2006.

“We’re in all probability the one rock band that has governments as enemies, the one rock band that’s at conflict, so I wrote these songs to spice up the morale of our troops and Armenians around the globe,” mentioned vocalist/guitarist Daron Malakian in a assertion.

The discharge of two new tracks on Thursday night time — “Shield the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” — comply with one other message issued by the band final month in response to the continued Armenia-Azerbaijan battle.

That battle is once more the main focus of a new assertion from System’s 4 members, which collectively particulars how the band’s new music is meant to deal with “a dire and critical conflict being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.”

To help people with “essential and desperately wanted help” in addition to primary provides, System of a Down is pledging all royalties earned from gross sales of their newest songs (every out there for a minimal steered donation of $1) shall be given to the US-based charity group Armenia Fund, which assists these in want in Artsakh and Armenia with primary survival provides.

“We notice that for a lot of of you, there are extra handy methods you want listening to music,” the group’s be aware concluded, “so please take into account the chance to obtain these songs as an act of charity above all else. The music and lyrics communicate for themselves. We want you to talk for Artsakh.”

Take heed to the brand new songs at Bandcamp.