System Shock 3 lost the original producer of the saga in 2019: the future of the game depends on Tencent

Warren Spector has clarified OtherSide Entertainment’s role in the development of the long-awaited sci-fi shooter.

The case of System Shock 3 is one of those that, unfortunately, has not been easy for fans of the acclaimed science fiction franchise. The development of the game, presented in 2015, would have gone through a whole series of difficulties related to their studies. A project sponsored by OtherSide Entertainment y Starbreeze.

The study of Warren Spector, OtherSide Entertainment, separated from Starbreeze while its community manager assured that the team was still involved in the development, after the announcement that the Chinese giant Tencent would take over the investment to continue with the project. Since then, both Spector and OtherSide had been silent on the development of the title.

We worked on it in 2018 and 2019. That was itWarren SpectorFinally, in an interview with GamesBeat, Spector has confessed that “there is not much to say” about System Shock 3. According to his statements, the game depends entirely on Tencent, confirming that your team hasn’t worked on the project since 2019: “There are not many clarifications that I can make. We worked on it in 2018 and 2019. That was it“.

Warren Spector for his part, announced a couple of weeks ago the development of a new IP of which he showed his first conceptual art: “Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and an engaging narrative that has a direct impact on player decisions and gameplay,” Spector shared in a statement from OtherSide Entertainment.

