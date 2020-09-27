SZA to Perform ‘Drew Barrymore’ on ‘The Drew Barrymore Present’

In a near-perfect coincidence, SZA will carry out her hit observe “Drew Barrymore” on the actor’s new daytime discuss present on Oct. 1. Following the efficiency, the artist will sit down with the host for an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Present” on CBS.

The music video for “Drew Barrymore,” from SZA’s 2017 breakout album “Ctrl,” even featured a short cameo from the actor.

The artist’s first studio album included 14 songs that depart from conventional R&B leanings. With all tracks co-written by SZA, “Ctrl” featured visitor appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy and Isaiah Rashad.

SZA most lately launched “Hit Totally different,” her first standalone single since “Ctrl.” The observe, produced by The Neptunes and that includes Ty Dolla $ign, was launched with a self-directed music video together with choreography carried out in a junkyard and on haystacks.

The discharge of “Hit Totally different” comes after two soundtrack collaborations from SZA, one with Justin Timberlake (“The Different Facet” from “Trolls World Tour”) and the opposite with Kendrick Lamar (“All of the Stars” from “Black Panther”). The artist has but to launch particulars on her subsequent album.

“The Drew Barrymore Present” launched on Sept. 14 with a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion, that includes Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. “It’s an enormous enterprise,” Barrymore mentioned on internet hosting the present. “Everybody saved telling me that if you would like to get it proper, you’ve gotten to apply your self to every little thing on a regular basis. And I do care in regards to the particulars.”

Aside from SZA, upcoming friends on the present embody Julianne Moore, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Richie and Jason Sudeikis.

Watch the music video for “Drew Barrymore” beneath.