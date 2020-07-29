T-ara Celebrates 11th Debut Anniversary With Touching Posts

T-ara members took to Instagram to rejoice 11 years since their debut!

The group made their debut on July 29, 2009, and plenty of members of the unique lineup took to Instagram on that day this 12 months to share their ideas concerning the large day.

On Instagram, Hyomin uploaded photographs and a video of a group of the group and her solo albums over time. She wrote, “Thanks for wishing us a cheerful 11th anniversary. I’m sorry that I’m at all times solely receiving and that I can solely say in phrases that I’ll repay you. I’m not good at expressing my emotions, however I wish to say ‘I like you a lot’ to the members whom I’m at all times grateful for and miss even once they’re shut, and to our followers who spent my youth with me…! At this time it’s been 11 years since July 29, 2009. 11th Anniversary >_<. wp_automatic_readability="10.415298752462">

Ham Eun Jung took to Instagram to put up a drawing that features the quantity 11 composed of their identify T-ara and the phrases “Let’s associate with Okay-pop’s chameleon T-ara.” She wrote, “Comfortable 11th anniversary….!! I like you!!” Within the caption, she mentioned, “Thanks for being with us for 11 years. My treasured reminiscences.”

Qri posted a photograph in her Instagram tales of their albums spelling out an 11 and thanked T-ara and their followers Queens.



Soyeon wrote, “20090729, 20200729. At this time is T-ara and Soyeon’s 11th debut anniversary. Thanks a lot to your congratulations. I hope that quickly the entire world will turn into wholesome and I’ll have the ability to meet faraway followers. I like you.”

Boram posted to say, “11th debut anniversary. You bear in mind and congratulate me first and it fills me up along with your heat emotions, so I’m at all times grateful. Thanks.”

Comfortable anniversary, T-ara!

Watch Ham Eun Jung within the drama “Pretty Horribly” beneath!

Watch Now