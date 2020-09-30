T-ara Shares Group Reunion Photos Ahead Of Upcoming Chuseok Special

T-ara shared images from their latest group reunion!

On September 30, Qri shared on her private Instagram images she had taken with Jiyeon, Hyomin, and Ham Eun Jung. The 4 members are carrying matching garments and posing for the digicam.

Within the caption, Qri tagged the upcoming SBS present “Hidden Golden Tracks Live performance” (literal translation). This can be a program that can air as a Chuseok particular on October 2. It options members of T-ara, SS501, Narsha, Teen Prime, and U-KISS reliving their previous hits, songs that flew underneath the radar, and new collaborations. Additionally on the present shall be MC Jae Jae, choreographer Bae Yoon Jung, and lyricist Kim Eana.

Qri, Ham Eun Jung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon had been the ultimate 4 members to advertise collectively underneath the title T-ara after Boram and Soyeon left MBK Leisure. In 2018, the remaining 4 members additionally left MBK and have been pursuing solo careers since, although the group has not formally disbanded. The group celebrated their eleventh anniversary earlier this 12 months.

