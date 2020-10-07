T-ara’s Hyomin Preparing To Make Solo Comeback

T-ara’s Hyomin might be releasing a brand new album across the finish of the 12 months!

The singer said by means of a V Stay broadcast on September 29, “I’ll have excellent news for you quickly,” making followers excited for what’s to return. On October 6, Chic Artist Company confirmed that Hyomin is at the moment busy engaged on an upcoming album.

She is reportedly working with a well-known producer and can return with a style and idea she has by no means tried earlier than.

Hyomin launched her third mini album “Attract” and the accompanying title monitor of the identical identify final 12 months February. July that 12 months, she collaborated with Vietnamese rapper JustaTee for a particular single album known as “Cupboard.”

Who do you assume Hyomin is collaborating with, and what do you assume her subsequent idea might be?

Within the meantime, watch Hyomin on the 2017 selection present “Little Too Loopy” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)