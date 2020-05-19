T-ara’s Jiyeon And Song Jae Rim Spotted Together + Agencies Deny They’re Dating

T-ara’s Jiyeon and Song Jae Rim had been swept up in courting rumors, and each actors’ businesses have spoken up.

On Might 19, information outlet Sports activities Kyunghyang reported that Jiyeon and Song Jae Rim had gone on a drive to Chungju of North Chungcheong Province on Might 17. They had been noticed by an area resident who shared, “Final weekend, the 2 of them had been refueling their automotive at a gasoline station. Jiyeon acquired out of the automotive to pump the gasoline herself, however she wasn’t excellent at it so Song Jae Rim, who was within the passenger seat, acquired out and helped her. They appeared very shut, and it seemed like they had been on a date. They stored trying round like they felt aware about being seen.”

Following the report, the 2 celebrities’ businesses denied that the actors are in a relationship.

A supply from Jiyeon’s company Companions Park defined, “[Jiyeon] grew to become acquainted with Song Jae Rim by a drama, and they’re now shut colleagues. Song Jae Rim had booked a bike monitor in Taebaek. Jiyeon lately purchased a bike and is studying to trip it. She mentioned that they went collectively after speaking about studying to trip the motorbike at a monitor. They already had the bikes despatched over and traveled to Taebaek in Jiyeon’s automotive. That’s almost certainly what the [passerby] noticed.”

Song Jae Rim’s company Grand Anse Leisure launched the next official assertion:

Good day, that is Grand Anse Leisure. That is our official assertion concerning in the present day’s report on Song Jae Rim’s relationship. The 2 people met by KBS’s “I Wanna Hear Your Song,” which resulted in September 2019. They’re merely shut colleagues who share a standard passion of motorcycling. On Might 17, the day they had been seen, Song Jae Rim had plans to follow at a bike monitor positioned in Taebaek, and Jiyeon, who’s at present on the newbie degree, joined him. The misunderstanding almost certainly arose as a result of the tracks which might be secure to follow in are positioned within the countryside. We apologize for not responding rapidly as we had to ensure of the details. Thanks.

