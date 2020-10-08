T-ara’s Jiyeon, Lee Tae Solar, Jang Eui Soo, And Go Sung Min Cast In New Web Drama

The upcoming Ok-beauty net drama “Subsequent Door Witch J” (literal translation) has introduced its fundamental solid!

On October 7, a supply from the drama confirmed that T-ara’s Jiyeon, Lee Tae Solar, Jang Eui Soo, and Go Sung Min had been solid.

“Subsequent Door Witch J” was pitched by way of the Korea Inventive Content material Company’s “Story to Ebook” in 2018. Additionally it is the primary choice for the 2020 pilot division of the Broadcasting Content material Manufacturing Help Venture. It will likely be produced by Kim Jong Hak Manufacturing, who has produced hit net dramas like “Excessive-Finish Crush” and “Gogh, the Starry Evening.”

T-ara’s Jiyeon has been solid as Website positioning Je Yi, the star magnificence creator who makes content material underneath the identify “Subsequent Door Witch J.” She is a clean talker who isn’t afraid to say what she feels, and that has made her profitable as a magnificence creator.

Lee Tae Solar has been solid as Lee Woo Bin, the CEO of a cosmetics start-up firm. His merchandise get acknowledged by Website positioning Je Yi, the star magnificence creator, however he struggles to get near her as an individual. He’s very smart however has zero social expertise with regards to courting.

Jang Eui Soo has been solid as Lee Tae Kyung, the director of the corporate MCN, which is an company that focuses on managing magnificence content material creators. Tall and good-looking, Lee Tae Kyung secretly has a crush on Website positioning Je Yi as properly, making him one aspect of a love triangle with Lee Woo Bin.

Go Sung Min has been solid as Oh Oh Younger, one other magnificence creator who has greater than 1 million subscribers. She was Website positioning Je Yi’s idol, however she quickly grew to become a troublemaker with “star illness,” demanding particular therapy and the standard of her content material taking place. She is presently Website positioning Je Yi’s rival.

“Subsequent Door Witch J” is about to air someday within the first half of 2021.

