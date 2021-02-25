T-ara’s Jiyeon’s Agency Requests Police Investigation Into Death Threats

T-ara’s Jiyeon’s company has requested a police investigation into demise threats being made towards the artist.

It’s reported that the case has been obtained by the Seoul Seongdong Police Station. On February 24, her company Companions Park issued the next assertion:

That is Jiyeon’s company Companions Park.

At present, Jiyeon is receiving demise threats publicly by way of Twitter and Instagram from an unidentified individual.

Our company is due to this fact at the moment accumulating all of the proof and has formally requested that the police conduct an investigation, as we think about Jiyeon’s security to be the very best precedence.

Additionally, as we’re involved for Jiyeon, who should be experiencing a considerable amount of shock mentally, we’re dedicated to making sure her psychological stability as properly.

Companions Park considers this to be a severe matter and we’ll make a powerful response.