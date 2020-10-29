T-ara’s Soyeon Explains Why She Is Leaving “Miss Again” After Just 4 Episodes

T-ara’s Soyeon has determined to step down from MBN’s “Miss Again.”

A mixture of a documentary and a spread present, “Miss Again” follows a bunch of “forgotten” feminine singers who’re hoping for a second probability at success. The forged consists of Gayoung from STELLAR, Nada from Wassup, Raina from After College, Sera from 9MUSES, Soyul from Crayon Pop, Subin (Dalsooobin) from Dal Shabet, and Jung Yujin from The Ark. Main the present is veteran singer Baek Ji Younger, who serves because the youthful singers’ producer and life mentor.

On the October 29 episode of this system, Soyeon introduced that she could be leaving the present early. “After a protracted dialogue with the producers and with my company,” she mentioned, “I’ve determined to say goodbye [to the show] and go away issues with a wonderful farewell.”

Explaining her resolution to step down after simply 4 episodes, the singer recalled, “On the primary day of filming, I met the guy members that I’d be working with for the present, and I used to be so joyful and excited to see them once more after such a very long time. That’s how we began filming.”

“In fact, I additionally confronted my very own share of ache and suffered my very own emotional wounds throughout my profession,” Soyeon went on, “however I discovered that the others had skilled ache and suffered wounds that I might by no means have imagined. I realized that these youthful girls have been going via nice hardship, and I didn’t need to compete with them and take this sort of alternative away from them once they have been struggling.”

She continued, “Despite the fact that I’ve ended up saying goodbye first, I hope that you’ll proceed to cheer for Sera and the youthful sisters—all seven of them—who will discover the track of a lifetime via ‘Miss Again.’ Please root for them and applaud them up till the very finish.”

