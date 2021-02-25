T-ara’s Soyeon’s Stalker Under Police Investigation For Trespassing

A person in his thirties is being investigated on suspicions of trespassing into former T-ara member Soyeon’s condominium constructing.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has booked the person (hereafter known as “A”) and are investigating him after he allegedly entered the condominium constructing the place Soyeon lives on February 10 at round 10 p.m. It’s reported that after A entered the constructing, he rang the bell of every door, in search of Soyeon. He was caught by police after they acquired studies about his actions. Soyeon was not at dwelling on the time.

A supply from Soyeon’s company Assume Leisure informed Maeil Enterprise Newspaper’s Star At present on February 25, “The stalker was arrested on the scene and Soyeon gave an announcement because the reporter of the crime.”

They added, “The stalking started within the first half of final 12 months. Soyeon is having a really exhausting time because of the continued stalking, which has included him coming to her dwelling.” It was additionally reported by Dispatch that this stalker has dedicated actions similar to leaving girls’s underwear at her dwelling and sending her demise threats by way of direct messages on Instagram. The police can be investigating to verify if A has stalked Soyeon up to now.

A supply from Assume Leisure has said, “We can be responding strongly to guard Soyeon.”

