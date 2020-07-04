T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Buys Calabasas Mansion – Variety

Televangelist and bishop T.D. Jakes reaches a religious viewers of hundreds of thousands on any given week via his huge empire of books, movies, and televised sermons, all broadcast from his dwelling base on the Potter’s Home megachurch in Dallas. Greater than 30,000 members robust, the group employs 400 and has made Jakes probably the most recognizable faces of contemporary Christianity.

Not less than one in all Jakes’ 5 youngsters has already adopted in his supersized ministry’s footsteps. Sarah Jakes Roberts, now in her early 30s, has quietly assembled an upstart empire of her personal with a podcast, a number of e book offers, hundreds of thousands of social media followers and sold-out nationwide preaching excursions. The nonetheless youthful however unusually articulate speaker steadily seems on TV — all over the place from “The Dr. Phil Present” to “The As we speak Present” — the place she’s been candid about her rocky adolescence and younger grownup life, from having her first youngster at age 14, a subsequent failed marriage to former NFL linebacker Robert Henson and suicidal ideas.

Now based mostly part-time in Los Angeles and married to Touré Roberts, with whom she co-pastors the Potter’s Home church buildings at One LA and One Denver, information reveal the budding entrepreneur has inked a $four million deal for a big property on the outskirts of Calabasas.

Tucked away inside an unique gated group the place different householders embody Kevin Hart and producer Shakim Compere, the Mediterranean-style mansion comprises practically 10,000 sq. toes of residing area on a sprawling 10-acre lot, although a considerable portion of that land is unusable hillside. Inbuilt 2004, the largely symmetrical Venetian villa has lushly landscaped entrance and rear yards, a big swimming pool and garaging for 4 cars.

Friends might be awed by the house’s cavernous lobby, which was clearly constructed to impress with a double staircase, outsized chandelier and marble flooring. Simply past, the formal eating room gives seating for 10 and partitions painted an uncommon however not unattractive shade of deep violet. A spacious chef’s kitchen options all of the requisite high-end home equipment, plus a marble-topped island and built-in desk. The kitchen opens to the household room and adjoining breakfast nook, which supply views of the gardens and are warmed by a stone fire.

Beige stone flooring stream all through the house’s downstairs degree, whereas the higher ground has wall-to-wall carpeting in most rooms. The main bedroom comprises a large walk-in closet and huge toilet with a built-in soaking tub. Different facilities all through the resort-worthy property embody a house theater with captain’s chair seating for 8, a video games space and banks of French doorways that open to an enormous again patio, the place there’s an outside BBQ station/grill space and loads of area for large-scale alfresco entertaining. Out again, partially hidden by the verdant landscaping, lies a indifferent guesthouse with its one bed room, tub and kitchen.

Spectacular as Roberts’ new property could also be, it nonetheless pales in measurement comparability to her father’s compound again in Fort Price, Texas. That genteel property features a small lake and a mansion with practically 15,000 sq. toes of residing area on 17.6 landscaped acres.