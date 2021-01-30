T.I. and Tiny ‘Emphatically’ Deny Sexual-Abuse Allegations

Veteran rapper T.I. and his spouse Tameka “Tiny” Harris have denied the latest spherical of allegations from Sabrina Peterson, who beforehand accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head.

The most recent spherical of allegations are in a collection of screenshots of DMs from a number of ladies accusing the rapper and his spouse of disturbing incidents of sexual abuse and different transgressions allegedly from greater than a dozen ladies. The accounts declare that the ladies have been compelled to take medication and “pressured for intercourse.”

In an announcement first posted on Complicated, a spokesperson for the rapper and Tiny known as the claims “egregiously appalling” and claims the couple have been having “problem” with Peterson for greater than a decade.

The assertion reads:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris need to be on report and extra importantly need the general public to know they emphatically deny within the strongest approach attainable the egregiously appalling allegations being made in opposition to them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had problem with this lady for effectively over a decade. They’re taking this matter very severely.”

Together with their long-running musical careers, the pair starred within the VH1 actuality collection “T.I. & Tiny: The Household Hustle” for six seasons, starting in 2011.

Tiny aggressively denied the gun declare from Peterson earlier this week, responding in a touch upon the Shade Room: “Maintain up… So that you need your abuser to coach your sons? He was simply uncle 2 years in the past Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you alter your thoughts or change it again? What wit you in the present day Pooh? I’m confused,” Tiny wrote in a remark on The Shade Room. “Cease Harassing My Household. You unusual. Everyone know you been particular (face slicing seminar woman). Please get assist however LEAVE US ALONE.”