T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sexual Abuse, Drugging Multiple Women

Rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his spouse, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have been accused of participating in sexual abuse and drugging a number of girls over the previous 16 years, in accordance allegations leveled Monday at a digital information convention.

Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn detailed the allegations of six nameless girls who declare T.I., Tiny and their associates abused them, together with situations of rape, drugging and kidnapping. The lawyer despatched letters, which had been obtained by Selection, to the California and Georgia lawyer generals, asking them to analyze the claims.

The ladies shared “eerily comparable [allegations] of sexual abuse, pressured ingestion of unlawful narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” going down in Los Angeles, Georgia and Florida and relationship again to 2005, based on Blackburn.

Steve Sadow, authorized counsel for T.I. and Tiny, strongly denied the allegations in a press release to Selection.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny within the strongest potential phrases these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We’re assured that if these claims are totally and pretty investigated, no fees will likely be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing greater than the continuation of a sordid shakedown marketing campaign that started on social media. The Harrises implore everybody to not be to be taken in by these apparent makes an attempt to control the press and misuse the justice system,” Sadow mentioned.

One girl alleges that in September 2005, she and a pal had been ingesting in a Los Angeles membership with T.I. and Tiny, and all of them later moved to a resort. The lady alleges that Tiny gave her a drugged drink, and T.I. gave her a therapeutic massage and tried to place his foot in her vagina within the resort room. She refused, and the following factor she remembers was waking up bare on the sofa.

One other girl alleges that on the age of 17, she was provided a drink and two unknown drugs by Tiny whereas she was interning on the couple’s Atlanta studio in the summertime of 2006. She alleges Tiny informed her to undress to chill off, and the girl later handed out and wakened bare with a bleeding vagina. An worker of T.I. and Tiny drove her to a pharmacy to purchase emergency contraception and threatened her to maintain her mouth shut if she needed to make it within the music trade and if not, unhealthy issues would occur to her and her household, the girl alleges.

In an incident in Atlanta in 2007, one other girl claims that whereas visiting Tiny at a studio, Tiny provided her to a safety guard, who stalked her. Two months later, the girl encountered the safety guard once more, who allegedly held a gun to her head, blindfolded her, put her in a automotive, raped her thrice inside 24 hours and threatened to kill her if she spoke about it. The lady alleges T.I. referred to as her shortly after and threatened her to by no means come to the studio once more.

Selection couldn’t attain the unidentified girls, however a number of of them spoke to The New York Occasions.

On Jan. 29, the Harrises denied allegations from Sabrina Peterson, who alleged that T.I. held a gun to her head, amid different girls’s accusations of sexual abuse and drugging on social media. Throughout the press convention, Blackburn mentioned Peterson “opened the door” for different girls and “gave them the braveness to come back ahead.”

Shortly after Monday’s press convention, Peterson sued T.I., Tiny and Shekinah Jones Anderson for defamation after sharing her allegations, based on paperwork obtained by Selection.

“Defamation, slander and libel all carry authorized motion which Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs along with T.A. Blackburn Legislation intend to litigate to the fullest extent on behalf of our consumer, Ms. Peterson,” a press release on behalf of the authorized counsel mentioned. “An individual’s selection of phrases, particularly, phrases from public figures with tens of millions of followers on social media, causes and has triggered Ms. Peterson to endure inside scars. These salacious phrases might not have triggered bodily hurt however they did destroy Ms. Peterson’s soul, status and causes irreparable hurt to her enterprise and her model. TI, Tiny nor Ms. Jones can unring that bell.”

Sadow refuted a declare from Blackburn alleging that Sadow reached out to him to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny.

“I perceive that at a digital press convention immediately, lawyer Blackburn claimed the Harrises reached out to him by means of me to supposedly make a deal. That’s patently false,” Sadow mentioned in a press release to Selection. “I reached out to see if he would share any data since his title was posted on Instagram because the lawyer for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to offer the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting proof of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they’re assured if an intensive and honest investigation is carried out, no fees will likely be introduced.”