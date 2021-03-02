T.I. Will Not Appear in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Rapper T.I. is not going to be returning for the third installment of Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise, Selection has confirmed.

The performer, whose off-stage identify is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., beforehand performed a supporting position in a comedic crew of males helping Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, the titular hero of the previous two movies.

Insiders near the Disney undertaking stated T.I. was by no means slated to return, regardless of the implication that latest and grave allegations towards him needed to do with the choice.

T.I. and his spouse, Tiny Harris, are presently dealing with allegations of sexual abuse and drugging by a number of girls. Representatives for T.I. didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

In a press convention on Monday, legal professional Tyrone A. Blackburn detailed the allegations introduced by six nameless girls claiming that T.I. and Tiny had abused them, with some describing situations of drugging, kidnapping and rape. Blackburn has despatched letters to the legal professional generals of California and Georgia, the place the occasions occurred, asking them to research the claims.

T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations in an announcement by their lawyer, Steve Sadow.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest potential phrases these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We’re assured that if these claims are totally and pretty investigated, no fees will likely be forthcoming,” Sadow stated. “These allegations are nothing greater than the continuation of a sordid shakedown marketing campaign that started on social media. The Harrises implore everybody to not be to be taken in by these apparent makes an attempt to govern the press and misuse the justice system.”

“Ant-Man 3” remains to be in improvement and doesn’t but have a launch date.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.