T.J. Holmes Joins Amy Robach As Co-Anchor of ABC’s ‘GMA3’

The third hour of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” initially created as a showcase for softer stuff, is formally taking up a tougher edge.

T.J. Holmes will be a part of Amy Robach as a co-anchor on the early-afternoon program, which since March has been giving viewers information concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the looming election, breaking tales of nationwide import and human-interest options, together with medical info and evaluation from Dr. Jennifer Ashton, the ABC Information chief medical correspondent. She will likely be an everyday half of this system, now titled “GMA3: What You Want To Know.”

Holmes takes on his new duties beginning Monday, September 21. He has stuffed in for Robach occasionally on the afternoon program.

The present has been revamped since launching in September 2018 as a showcase for Michael Strahan and Sara Haines – half of a bid to broaden ABC’s “Good Morning America” franchise to different components of the day and construct bigger promoting packages whereas avoiding the prices of filling the time slot with a separate manufacturing. That present, “GMA Day,” then “Strahan & Sara,” then “Strahan, Sara & Keke” as soon as Keke Palmer joined the manufacturing, struggled to discover a raison d’etre. ABC Information took it off the schedule in March, filling the slot with a dose of laborious information and medical recommendation led by Robach, the co-anchor of “20/20.” Executives appeared to assume early within the pandemic’s timeline that Strahan and firm would ultimately return.

By July, nonetheless, the brand new format appeared to develop into everlasting. ABC Information named Catherine McKenzie, a veteran producer who had been concerned with broadband outlet ABC Information Dwell, as govt producer of the present. ” Beforehand, the hour was supervised by govt producers with backgrounds in sports activities and leisure. “GMA3” additionally airs at four p.m. and 6 p.m. jap on the live-streaming venue, and is produced by its personnel.

“We expect the mix of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched workforce in daytime tv at a time when viewers are hungry for simple information and data,” says McKenzie, in a press release, including: “Amy has expertly guided our viewers via the occasions of the previous few months with skillful reporting and massive interviews. I’m thrilled that T.J. will be a part of her on the helm along with his present for storytelling. We are going to proceed to rely on Dr. Jen and her medical experience to assist us navigate the pandemic and what comes subsequent.”

Having a 3rd hour of “GMA” lets ABC compete extra instantly with its most important rival, NBC’s “In the present day,” which provides 4 hours of programming every weekday. The mainstay “Good Morning America” lasts two hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., whereas “In the present day” is on the air till 11 jap. Now, as a substitute of aping the “In the present day” components, ABC is transferring in the wrong way. The “In the present day” hours are likely to give attention to softer topics as this system strikes into the mid- and late-morning.

Each “GMA3” anchors have conventional information backgrounds. Robach has been with ABC Information since 2012, and previous to that labored on weekend broadcasts of “In the present day.” She continues to report for “Good Morning America” and different components of ABC Information, and has interviewed Governor Andrew Cuomo, Tonya Harding, Gretchen Carlson and Monica Lewinsky. Holmes has been with ABC Information since 2014, after first gaining prominence throughout a stint at CNN, and just lately interviewed Alex Trebek following his prognosis of pancreatic most cancers.