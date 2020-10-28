T-Mobile TVision Pricing, Full Channel Lineups

T-Mobile took the wraps off its new suite of TVision pay-TV streaming companies aimed toward cord-cutters — which promise extra versatile choices for getting over-the-top tv.

The wi-fi service is offering three separate TVision programming tiers: TVision Reside (as much as three streams per account), which facilities on stay sports activities, information and native TV; TVision Vibe (two streams per account), which incorporates 30 leisure and life-style channels; and TVision Channels, which offers a-la-carte choices for premium networks Showtime, Starz and Epix. The TVision Reside bundles embody as much as 100 hours of DVR recording house (and the DVR possibility is on the market for $5/month further on Vibe).

The wi-fi service is also introducing TVision Hub, a $50 HDMI adapter based mostly on Google’s Android TV that plugs into the again of an HDTV, to stream TVision and greater than 8,000 different apps together with Netflix and YouTube. TVision is on the market on different platforms together with iOS, Android (and Android TV), Amazon Fireplace TV and Apple TV, however not on Roku out of the gate. Be aware that the TVision Reside lineups exclude CBS native channels, and T-Mobile doesn’t supply HBO or HBO Max (from AT&T’s WarnerMedia).

Right here’s a breakdown of T-Mobile TVision new channel lineups, that are set to be accessible within the U.S. beginning Nov. 1, initially just for T-Mobile’s postpaid wi-fi clients. TVision plans are slated to turn into accessible in 2021 at barely increased costs to those that don’t have T-Mobile wi-fi service.

TVision Vibe ($10 monthly): 30 channels — AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC World Information, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Discovery, DIY, Meals Community, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Motion pictures & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, IFC, ID, MotorTrend, MTV, MTV Basic, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Community, Sundance, Teen Nick, TLC, Journey Channel, TV Land, WEtv

TVision Reside ($40 monthly): 30+ channels — ABC*, ABC Information Reside, Bravo, CNBC, Cartoon Community/Grownup Swim, CNN, Cozi TV, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox*, Fox Enterprise Community, Fox Information Channel, Freeform, FS1, FS2, FX, FXX, HLN, MSNBC, Nationwide Geographic, NBC*, NBC Information Now, NBC Sports activities Community, Oxygen, Syfy, TBS, Telemundo*, TNT, truTV, USA

TVision Reside Plus ($50 monthly): 40+ channels — All the things in TVision Reside and ACC Community, Huge Ten Community, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN Faculty Further, FXM, Longhorn Community*, NatGeo Wild, NBC regional sports activities networks*, NECN*, NFL Community, Olympic Channel, SEC Community, SNY*, TCM, Golf Channel

TVision Reside Zone ($60 monthly): 50+ channels — All the things in TVision Reside Plus and Boomerang, CNBC World, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, NFL RedZone, Common Children, Universo, MavTV

TVision Channels Starz ($8.99 monthly): 28 channels Showtime ($10.99 monthly): 16 channels Epix ($5.99 monthly): 4 channels



* Based mostly on native market availability