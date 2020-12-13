T-shirts, Jeans Banned in Maharashtra: Jeans, T-shirts banned in Maharashtra, dress code fixed for government employees

T-shirts, jeans banned in Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has now imposed a new ban on state government employees. An order has been issued by the government, in which the state government employees have now been banned from coming to the office wearing jeans and t-shirts. A new dress code has now been issued for the state government employees. Not only this, along with the new dress code, employees are now forbidden to come to the office wearing slippers. Also Read – Maharashtra government, preparing to give big birthday gift to Sharad Pawar, will run this scheme, know ..

This was being discussed for the last several months, but now the government employees of the state are banned from wearing jeans and T-shirts at the office. Not only this, with this order it has also been said that the state government employees will go to office wearing Khadi clothes on Friday.

The government, while issuing the order, said that it has often been seen that many officers and other employees do not go in the appropriate clothes for the office, which is tarnishing the image of the state government employees in society. It has been decided to set a dress code for the government employees.

It was also further stated in the government order that now no government employee in the state will go to office wearing jeans and t-shirt nor will anyone be allowed to come wearing slippers. A dress has also been prescribed for the Hila employee. She can take saree, salwar, churidar kurta, trouser pant-shirt and scarf as per need. At the same time, male employees will now reach office wearing shirts and pants.